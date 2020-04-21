Workers live in the factory for 28 days to manufacture virus protection material

Employees at a Marcus Hook manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania recently left nearly a month to join the fight against coronavirus.

According to WPVI, when workers in Braskem America said there was an urgent need for medical equipment, they wanted to help them.

“More than 40 workers unanimously decided to leave their families, accepting food, sleep and living at the facility where they provide equipment for healthcare workers,” the report said.

The volunteer group was divided into two shifts to make polypropylene, the raw materials used to produce a non-woven fiber, which later became N95 masks, hospital gowns, and sanitary towels.

For the past 28 days, dedicated employees worked 12-hour shifts and only saw their families occasionally as they drove.

“There has been a glow in the eyes of everyone,” said Supervisor Joe Boyce, who adds, “We are truly honored to be able to give back and support people we will never meet.”

On Sunday, the team hit the streets for the first time in almost a month.

However, the timing was sweet, as during the employee’s time at the plant, the world changed significantly.

“We have almost been the luckiest, I will say, for the last 28 days because I haven’t had to stand six feet from anyone. I didn’t have to put on a mask,” Boyce said.

As a gesture of gratitude, Braskem rewarded his team with a pay increase and a week’s rest before returning to normal time.

“As we all come together to meet the unprecedented challenges our nation faces in the COVID-19 pandemic, Braskem’s commitment to meeting the needs of our medical manufacturing clients has never been stronger,” he said on Thursday. CEO Mark Nikolich.

On Sunday, Boyce said he wanted those fighting the pandemic to know how much they appreciated.

“We thank all the first responders, all the people you meet on the front lines. This is what makes our job easy to do,” he concluded.