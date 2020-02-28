workers-member-of-well-known-singer-reportedly-exams-favourable-for-novel-coronavirus

OSEN reviews that a team member of a well-liked singer has tested optimistic for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

OSEN states that a number of sources have said that the singer is now in self-isolation immediately after returning from abroad exactly where they experienced filmed a photograph shoot. A personnel member who went on the abroad excursion with them has reportedly tested optimistic for COVID-19.

When asked about this by OSEN, a supply from the district office stated that they are looking into it and executing an epidemiological investigation. It is reported that following the team member returned to Korea, they visited the corporation business office.

It’s explained that the singer, other staff members customers, and workplace personnel are currently in self-isolation. OSEN reports that the singer has a comeback coming up, and it appears that it will influence their planned plan.

Source (1)