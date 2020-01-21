Workers stabbed the pro-Trump boss to death on a Florida turnpike, MPs say

ORANGE COUNTY, fla. (WESH) – A 28-year-old construction worker who claims he has strong beliefs against the government is accused of stabbing his pro-president Donald Trump boss at a construction site on Monday and then putting a brand new American flag next to his Body, according to an affidavit.

Orange County sheriff officials said Mason Toney was captured in Brevard County on Monday night.

William Steven Knight, 28, died at the scene after being stabbed.

New details of the case were released on Tuesday at Tony’s first appearance, where he had to be detained without a loan.

MPs called about 10:30 a.m. after people called 911, saying Toney killed her boss along the turnpike near State Road 528. When MPs arrived, they found Knight’s body thrown on the side of an excavator with a brand new American flag, an affidavit said.

According to an affidavit, witnesses told investigators that Knight had picked up Toney as usual, but while they were traveling from one construction site to another, a dispute arose with the government.

The witnesses told investigators that Knight was a “proud and outspoken American” and was Pro-Donald Trump. They said the suspect was hostile to the government and very open to his belief that the government was bad and wanted to get him out, ”the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, witnesses said they would start working on the construction site when they heard Knight start calling for help. The witnesses ran to the excavator the two men had spoken to and saw the stab wound, the affidavit said.

The witnesses said they tried to stop Toney, but said he approached them with what they thought was a knife.

The next American flag to fly was brand new, and witnesses said investigators Toney had come to work with a backpack on that day, which was very unusual for him, the affidavit said.

Knight’s family told WESH 2 News that Toney was not only Knight’s employee, but also a lifelong friend.

“He was a family friend. My son went to elementary, middle and high school with him, ”said William Knight’s father.

Knight’s family said Toney had been through difficult times, but nobody expected him to do it, especially not William Steven Knight, whom they described as a generous and loving friend.

“He would give his shirt off everyone’s back, feed everyone,” said William Knight.

