Working from home increases loneliness and depression

Working from home seems cozy until it gets super lonely.

While working from home may be a luxury for commuters looking for a break from their daily commute, the health of employees can be affected by time alone.

A new report from the insurance company Cigna found that Americans are lonely in the workforce, especially in areas where employees have to work from home or are encouraged to do so, USA Today reported. According to the report, the percentage of adults classified as lonely rose from 54 percent in 2018 to 61 percent in 2019, based on 10,400 adults’ responses to the UCLA loneliness scale, a 20-point questionnaire to evaluate self-reported feelings of loneliness and / or social isolation.

The survey found that employees from the creative industries and entertainment sectors such as music, publishing, film, sports and the gig economy are among the loneliest. The results also showed that younger Gen Z and millennial employees tend to be more lonely than older generation employees, perhaps because younger workers are more likely to enter roles and areas where working from home is becoming more common.

While loneliness appears to be a relatively harmless, though unfortunate, emotional state, such feelings can have serious health consequences for employees and increase the risk of depression and suicide, as well as heart disease, diabetes and dementia. According to Dr. Doug Nemecek, Cigna’s chief behavioral health doctor, makes these combined consequences of loneliness a health risk comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Lonely employees are bad news for employers too. The study reports that lonely employees miss a working day due to illness twice as often. Not surprisingly, lonely workers think twice as much about quitting their jobs as their non-lonely workers.

“It is important that we give our employees the opportunity to connect with others to ensure that we do not create work environments that exacerbate loneliness,” said Nemecek.

Going to work may suck, but not going to work may suck even more.

