Working from residence? Professional suggestion: function by a window now, it is really well worth it -Nikki

Listed here is your community temperature forecast for March 16, 2020.

March 16, 2020 10:20 AM

Nikki Torres

Posted: March 16, 2020 10:20 AM

Current: March 16, 2020 10:22 AM

SPOKANE, Wash — The relaxation of your Monday will be (you guessed it) sunny and apparent. Of course, what you’re observing out there will keep pretty constant in the course of our forecast right now.

As we leave the morning hrs, we’ll changeover from the 20s and 30s into the lower 40s. Temperatures currently in and about Spokane will be about the mid to upper 40s. This is close to regular this time of calendar year.

Wind speeds are calmer in Spokane than this earlier weekend. Omak and Coeur d’Alene, on the other hand, have experienced speeds kick up to 20 mph this early morning.

Clear skies all all over now. Pullman was observing some patchy fog this early morning, supplying the space reduce visibility ranges.

Overnight lows will be chilly, although, not as chilly as the right away lows this earlier weekend. Some parts will see cooler conditions than others. Be expecting reduced 20s in Spokane and north Idaho. Deer Park is anticipated to be in the superior teens tonight. Bundle up! Be prepared to break out the added blankets.

Tonight’s circumstances must be quiet. Very clear skies. Winds in Spokane should not get more robust than 10 mph.

Recognize the development! Higher 40s for the next number of days. By Thursday, we’ll get into the minimal 50s.

Really don’t forget: we transition from winter to spring this Thursday. From there, temperatures will sit in the small to mid 50s.

Just take care of yourself, and have a great Monday! -Nikkiforecasr

