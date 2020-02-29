Working with Hurt: Question The Concerns – album overview

Working with Hurt – Request The Concerns (Small Rocket)

CD

Out Now

London’s melodic publish-hardcore outfit Dealing With Damage unleash their debut album on the earth. Louder Than War’s Nathan Brown can listen to a varied vary of influences.

The time period melodic hardcore has been employed to describe these types of a wide vary of variations of songs that it has pretty much develop into a meaningless phrase, a cultural badge somewhat than a description of audio. On the other hand, it is the clear label for a band like Working With Injury. Probably we could refine it further more as “melodic write-up-hardcore”?

There seemed to be a good deal of bands like this in the 90s and I stopped paying out awareness if truth be told, as you could not actually place a rizla concerning them. Now there are fewer of individuals bands about, Dealing With Harm fill a apparent gap. They certainly went down very well when I saw them at the Joiners in Southampton at a recent all-dayer. The video under of CD opener Prevent All the things captured them at that gig. They have also been bagging greater and improved gigs in that there London.

To say that DWD seem to DC (which is Washington, not the comedian textbooks, alright?) is lazy, however so noticeable that it would be criminal not to mention it. But we are speaking post “Revolution summer”, not hardcore a la Small Danger. While I can listen to the affect of Dag Awful about the time of the Wig Out At Denko’s album, it is Soulside who hold popping into my head when I hear to Dealing With Harm. And, as if by magic, DWD bagged a aid slot when Soulside returned to these shores a couple months back.

Chuck in the cleanse guitar traces and jangle of the likes of indie-guitar bands Senseless Points and Mega City four and you are nearly there. Singer-guitarist Ed Wenn was also in Sink. If you are au fait with that band, they will also be an noticeable reference level.

The twiddling/noodling guitar style and over-all design of the tunes surely reminds me of Toxic Reasons and a host of European bands from the 80s and 90s far too. The a bit significant pitched vocals with what appears like an Atlantic drawl bring to head slower music by The Briefs and probably a shade of the Only Ones.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3S75EGgLHmU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="696"></noscript>

Obtaining painted that image, I ought to mention that Dealing With Damage have much more to offer than inexpensive knock offs of Dischord bands. They indulge in some heavier and more quickly rock out listed here and there. A couple of of the riffs and bass traces explain to me that a person has been listening to Black Sabbath recently – some of the guitar elements have a distinctly MC5 meets grunge truly feel. There are some groovy keyboards on the odd keep track of offering a 70s come to feel from when prog rock met space rock.

Final track The American Empire stands out from the relaxation of the album. It is half audio montage deserving of Crass, fifty percent cheeky rapidly music which displays their hardcore qualifications. I guess it could have been thrown in “just to clearly show they can do it”. This is the only issue at which it is appropriate to point out that Ed (Shred, as he was then) the moment performed in super fast skate punks The Stupids and, prior to that, Terrible Gown Perception. Drummer James Sherry has also been chaotic. He had previous form in Finished Lying Down and is now also playing for Snivelling Shits and Determined Measures.

~

Dealing with Hurt have a website from which you can buy this release.

You can also locate them on Bandcamp , Facebook and Instagram

Nathan Brown wrote this. A lot more from Nathan can be observed over at his Louder Than War Creator Archive.