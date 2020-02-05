Working Youth Conservation Corps at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is the right kind of outdoor work.

I told a story in Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in the summer of 2012 when a young man in a Cubs hat kept grinning. I finally realized it was Zach Minas, the son of Norm Minas, the late great Kankakee River wanderer.

Minas came to mind last week when Midewin sent an announcement about an application for the 2020 Youth Conservation Corps team.

So I sent Minas a few questions. A treatise returned within a few minutes.

Funny the things that activate life paths and memories.

For me it was a summer walk on the Appalachian Trail, a year after college. I paid that decision years later. But it was worth it. I learned lessons in perseverance that still matter and solidified my goal of writing about the great outdoors. It would take 15 years to reach that goal, but it was worth it.

I stray.

The YCC at Midewin ‘plant native Illinois prairie plant species, clear brush, maintenance trails and more June 8 to July 31, 2020; network and learn on weekly off-site explorers days. “”

If you’re a 15- to 18-year-old who thinks that sounds nice, well, here is Minas during his two summers in YCC.

“It was a fantastic experience that I cherish to this day,” he reported. “It taught me a lot about the indigenous and non-indigenous species, even if I don’t remember much about the indigenous species. Knowing that I helped to get to work, which hopefully many, many people will enjoy for years to come will have a great feeling, even though what I did was just a small dot in terms of the grand design of it all.

“Whether it helped to work at the start of paths, to collect seeds for some of the native plants to spread them further in the Midewin area, to remove many non-native species, it was all fun.

“It was great for team building, since myself and the five other members of the Youth Corps, besides our boss and whatever other crew we helped that day, we all had to work together to finish our day’s duties. I would heartily recommend to anyone who loves nature to apply, or anyone who is even curious about applying. “”

Applications for YCC are open until 6 March. Details can be found at fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/opportunities-for-young-people/youth-conservation-corps-opportunities. Mail applications to USDA Forest Service – Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, 30239 S. State Rt. 53, Wilmington, IL 60481 or e-mail to Patricia.Dyken@USDA.gov.

Minas also caught the general Midewin draw.

“Like I said before, and I’ll say it again, Midewin is a beautiful place to visit, and really feels like a hidden gem,” he reported.

Got that right.

Zach Minas works YCC at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in the summer of 2012. Dal Bowman

