Military veterans have unique skills that make them valuable in the civilian workforce.

But sometimes matching veterinarians with job opportunities can be difficult.

Navy veteran Mark August is trying to change that by helping his fellow veterans get entry-level jobs in the entertainment industry.

“One of the things we do in the military is that if you are not qualified, you are qualified,” said August.

Several years ago, as a professional in the entertainment industry, August realized that there was a need for qualified production assistants in Hollywood.

The key word here: qualified.

So he started a program that helps train veterans and help them get their foot in the door.

He started a workshop to teach people how to become a PA or production assistant.

“Welcome to AP 101 for military veterinarians,” said August to the class.

August uses real industry professionals to help teach newcomers the tricks of the Hollywood business.

He said, “Television, film, commercial, union versus unorganized, paperwork, whatever they are going to do – they will be taught in the next three days with the help of sponsors.”

He said it was a lot of fun, but it was also a lot of work.

“It’s like the military; a lot of long hours, sometimes just standing and waiting. A veteran is really … he’s the right person for them,” said August.

It is the seventh year that he has held his class at the American Legion, Hollywood Post 43.

It is free for veterans and their dependents.

DJ Palmer is excited about what he has learned and is looking forward to starting his career.

“It’s like persistence, never giving up and being good at what you do.”

“Programs like this,” said Palmer, “it gives us motivation and a sense of encouragement to continue.”

