World Ag Expo opens in Tulare, according to CHP

TULARE, California (KFSN) – Tens of thousands of people from around the world are gathering in Tulare this week for the World Agriculture Exhibition.

The exhibition brings together farmers and the latest innovative agricultural technologies.

The Agri-Center was a very busy place during the weekend, while the teams worked to set up their kiosks and dress the lots.

RELATED: World Ag Expo Organizers Take Extra Precautions With Coronavirus Outbreak

The three-day event is expected to attract a massive crowd with some 105,000 participants from around the world this year.

Attendance will almost triple the population of Tulare, which means an increase in business for the city.

Most of the hotels in the area are already full. Sunday afternoon, only a few rooms were still available in Tulare and the cheapest was close to $ 300 per night.

Fresno’s restaurants in Bakersfield are also preparing for the crowd.

Drivers should also expect delays as Highway 99 between Paige Avenue and 184 Avenue will be congested.

TRAFFIC TRACKER: Follow World Ag Expo traffic conditions here

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ticket prices $ 15 and free for children six and under.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.