World Ag Expo opens in Tulare

TULARE, California (KFSN) – Tens of thousands of people from around the world are gathering in Tulare this week for the World Agriculture Exhibition.

The exhibition brings together farmers and the latest innovative agricultural technologies.

The Agri-Center was a very busy place during the weekend, while the teams worked to set up their kiosks and dress the lots.

The three-day event is expected to attract a massive crowd with some 105,000 participants from around the world this year.

Attendance will almost triple the population of Tulare, which means an increase in business for the city.

Most of the hotels in the area are already full. Sunday afternoon, only a few rooms were still available in Tulare and the cheapest was close to $ 300 per night.

Fresno’s restaurants in Bakersfield are also preparing for the crowd.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ticket prices are $ 15 and children six and under are free.

