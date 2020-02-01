World Athletics approves Nike’s controversial Vaporfly shoes for the 2020 games

GENEVA – World Athletics ruled on Friday that a shoe recently developed by sporting goods manufacturer Nike Inc. could be used at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The shoe, marketed by Nike as Vaporfly, contains a carbon fiber plate that is fused with a foam layer that acts like a spring and is said to drive the runners forward with every step.

The new World Athletics rules prohibit shoes with a sole of more than 4 cm and more than one plate – unless the only function of the second plate is to attach spikes to the shoe.

The panel also announced that, as of April 30, only shoes that have been available on the open market for at least four months may be used in the competition so that the Nikes can qualify for Tokyo 2020.

“It is not our job to regulate the entire sports footwear market, but our duty to maintain the integrity of elite competition by ensuring that the shoes that elite athletes compete do not offer unfair support or benefits,” said the president of athletics, Sebastian Said Coe.

“We do not believe that at the beginning of the Olympic year we can exclude shoes that have been widely available for some time, but we can draw a line by banning the use of shoes that go beyond the current level of the market while we are investigate further. “

According to World Athletics, there are indications that the new shoes offer a performance advantage and further studies are being carried out.