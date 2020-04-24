World awaits Alphonsos, but the mangoes are caught in Konkan lockdown

Representative picture of Alphonso mangoes | Commons

New Delhi: Alphonso mango farmers in the Konkan location of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg are struggling with a triple whammy this season because of to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world-wide mother nature of the crisis has shut off export markets and also remaining the farmers with no signifies to obtain export-linked therapy and certificates. The sanitary checks and certificates are obligatory for the export of mangoes so even if the global markets open up, farmers will not be able to offer their crop in nations in the European Union, Japan, Australia and the US without having them.

The condition has been worsened by soaring transportation-relevant fees due to the Covid-19 lockdown across the state.

Farmers say that as a end result, price ranges have crashed.

“Every yr a box of Alphonso mangoes, which commonly have 5-7 dozens of mangoes, market for at least Rs 3,000 a box. It was Rs 800-Rs 1000 in first months of the lockdown and has now risen to Rs 1,500,” stated Hanif Seth, an Alphonso farmer in Ratnagiri.

“It is sold to buyers for as superior as Rs 8500 a box domestically.”

Seth grows the breed popularly known as ‘Haafus’.

He extra that the problem has been compounded as the Vashi mandi, the regional transit stage for mangoes, has not been fully functional for the duration of the lockdown.

“The partial closure of Vashi mandi has developed a sales issue on the domestic entrance,” Seth reported. “But it’s the export procedure and thrice as standard transportation value, which has absent up to Rs 18,000 a truck, that have seriously hampered our small business prospective customers.”

He even further stated that right up until now, he has only been capable to offer 800 packing containers as from the 2,000 bins in the exact same time period previous year.

The farmers also say that even just before the pandemic, unseasonal rainfall in November had destroyed practically fifty percent of their predicted develop.

Satish Ugale, an Alphonso farmer with an orchard of 120 trees in Ratnagiri, informed ThePrint, “A significant downpour in November withered away 50 for each cent of the flowers. Typically, winter season carries on until late February but this time, it was in excess of soon so pea-sized mangoes fell due to the increase in temperature, primary to a additional dip in generate.”

Mango industry in trouble

Maharashtra’s mango current market, including the entire world-famous export variety Alphonso, garners an once-a-year revenue of at least Rs 250-300 crore for the farmers, in accordance to Vidyadhar Joshi of the Konkan Alphonso Mango Producers and Sellers’ Affiliation.

“The very best assortment from the Konkan arrives toward the stop of April,” he stated. “But because of to the pandemic, losses to mango crop have been immense as most important marketplaces these kinds of as Europe and the US are battling with Covid-19.”

“The farmers in just about every tehsil are battling to even make Rs 100 crore, which is not even 50 percent of their whole enter cost,” he included. “By the conclusion of April every year, we utilised to sell more than half of our produce but so much, we have just offered 30 for each cent of the crop. Farmers are not harvesting the relaxation of the crop as it will rot in trucks and mandis because of to the low demand from customers.”

According to APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products and solutions Export Advancement Authority), India exported 46510.27 MT of fresh new mangoes, really worth Rs 406.45 crore, in the 2018-19 fiscal 12 months. Maharashtra is the most significant mango exporting condition in the region and accounts for about 80 per cent of the full exports.

But it is not just the fresh new fruit sale that has been impacted because of to Covid-19 lockdown.

Several other similar processing organizations like individuals of sweets, pulp and bottled juice have also taken a hit.

Jalal Kazi, the owner of Kazi Agro Solutions in Harchiri, Ratnagiri, claimed, “Even if the farmer delivers the solutions to the manufacturing facility in some way, we can not procure it thanks to a lack of labour in the lockdown. This has been worsened by dwindling stock of packaging substance these kinds of as tetra packs, plastic wrapping and cartons.”

“At this time of the calendar year, we employed to method at minimum 300 tonnes of mangoes a day but now it’s all closed simply because if we invest in the mangoes, they will only rot in our godowns,” included Jalal Kazi.

Maharashtra State Agriculture Advertising Board officers, even so, hope the sales to select up when the lockdown ends on 3 May possibly.

An formal advised ThePrint that the state had believed that all over 39,500 tonnes of mango would be exported from Maharashtra this time, which would be a 15 for every cent improve from very last year’s export of 34,500 tonnes.

That concentrate on, nevertheless, is not likely to be even remotely met thanks to the pandemic.

The formal while additional that the condition will aid the export by giving a variety of treatment options so that the mango crop conforms to import-similar specifications of other international locations.

For case in point, the official said, mangoes meant for the US will be irradiated at the BARC (Bhabha Atomic Investigate Centre) in Mumbai.

Cashew create strike by lockdown

Aside from earth-well known Alphonso mango, other generate of Konkan farmers these as cashews have also been severely impacted because of to lockdown.

The lockdown has brought the cashew harvesting year to a standstill because of to the lack of labour and led to the closure of processing units and retail marketplaces.

“The uncooked nut price ranges have declined by 50 per cent to Rs 70/kg from Rs 150/kg all through this time past yr. This is due to a absence of desire in the marketplace and at processing industries,” Giridhar Salve, a cashew farmer from Sindhudurg, informed ThePrint

“In Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg districts, all over 3 lakh acres is underneath Alphonso cultivation whilst 3.5 lakh acres is less than cashew. Farmers of the two the crops have been ruined this calendar year,” he additional.

