World Boxing Council Top Ten WBC Cruiserweight Champions of All Time

Ringside 01/31/2020

WBC

The World Boxing Council has released the latest cruiserweight statistics before the vacant title fight between Ilunga Makabu and Michal Cieslak.

Makabu and Cieslak fight for the green ribbon in Kinshasa. The belt has not been in operation since 2018.

Including the statistics, as always compiled by Luis Media, are the top 10 WBC cruiserweight champions of all time.

WBC STATISTICS

Free WBC Cruiserweight World Championship

January 31, 2020 / Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

ILUNGA LUYOYO GENERAL PROMOTIONS / TARIK SAADI PRESENTS:

ILUNGA “Junior” MAKABU (Congo)

Rank WBC No. 1 in cruiser weight

Age: 32 / Date of birth: November 8, 1987

Place of residence: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa / Place of birth: Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Record: 26-2, 24 KOs / total rounds: 122 / World Cup fights: 0-1

Height: 183 cm / reach: 188 cm / posture: left-handed

MICHAL CIESLAK (Poland)

Rank WBC No. 2 in cruiser weight

Age: 30 / Date of birth: April 19, 1989

Place of residence, place of birth: Radom, Poland

Record: 19-0, 13 KOs / total rounds: 84

Height: 190 cm / reach: 201 cm / posture: right-handed

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION

1. Marvin Camel (US) 1980

2. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) 1980-1982

3. S.T. Gordon (US) 1982-1983

4. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1983 – 1985

5. Alfonzo Ratliff (US) 1985

6. Bernard Benton (US) 1985-1986

7. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1986 – 1988

8. Evander Holyfield (US) 1988

9. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1989 – 1990

10. Massimiliano Duran (Italy) 1990-1991

Anaclet Wamba (France) 1991-1995

Marcelo Dominguez (Arg) 1995-1998

13.Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba) 1998-2002

14. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana) 2002-2005

15.Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) 2007

16. O’Neil Bell (US) 2006-2007

17.Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) * 2007

18. David Haye (UK) 2007-2008

19th Giacobbe Fragomeni (Italy) 2008-2009

2010 – today

20.Zsolt Erdei (Hungary) 2008 – 2010

21. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland) 2010 – 2014

22.Grigory Drozd (Russia) 2014 – 2015

23. Tony Bellew (UK) 2016 – 2017

24. Mairis Briedis (Latvia) 2017 – 2018

25th Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) 2018

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION

1. Evander Holyfield (US)

2. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary)

3. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba-Germany)

4. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland)

5. Tony Bellew (GB)

6. Carlos De Leon

7. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana)

8. Grigory Drozd (Russia)

9. Anaclet Wamba (France)

10. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France)

GENERAL INFORMATION

In the history of the WBC, 75 cruiserweight championships were fought.

21 world champions were honored by the WBC, of ​​which only two have won the title: Carlos de Leon (Puerto Rico) three times, Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) once.

REMEMBERABLE FIGHTING

November 10th 2018 Oleksandr Usyk TKO8 Tony Bellew – Manchester, England

July 21, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Murat Gassiev – Moscow, Russia

January 27, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Mairis Briedis – Riga, Latvia

April 1, 2017 Mairis Briedis W12 Marco Huck – Westfalenhalle, Germany

May 29, 2016 Tony Bellew TKO3 Ilunga Makabu – Liverpool, England

September 27, 2014 Grigory Drozd W12 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk – Moscow, Russia

May 15, 2010 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk TKO8 Giacobbe Fragomeni – Lodz, Poland

October 24, 2008 Giacobbe Fragomeni TW8 Rudolf Kraj – Milan, Italy

March 8, 2008 David Haye TKO2 Enzo Maccarinelli – London, England

January 7, 2006 O’Neil Bell KO10 Jean-Marc Mormeck – New York, New York

April 2, 2005 Jean-Marc Mormeck W12 Wayne Braithwaite – Worcester, Massachusetts

1979-2002

October 11, 2002, Wayne Braithwaite TKO10 Vincenzo Cantatore – Lombardia, Italy

February 21, 1998 Juan Carlos Gomez W12 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez – Buenos Aires, Argentina

July 25, 1995 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez TKO9 Akim Tafir – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France

July 20, 1991 Anaclet Wamba TKO11 Massimiliano Duran. Palermo, Sicily

July 27, 1990 Massimiliano Duran WDQ11 Carlos DeLeon – Capo d’Orlando, Sicily

May 17, 1989 Carlos DeLeon TKO9 Sammy Reeson – London, England

April 9, 1988 Evander Holyfield TKO8 Carlos DeLeon – Las Vegas, Nevada

February 24, 1982 Carlos DeLeon TKO8 Marvin Camel – Atlantic City, New Jersey

March 31, 1980 Marvin Camel W15 Mate Parlov – Las Vegas, Nevada

December 8, 1979 Marvin Camel D15 Mate Parlov – Split, Croatia

WBC statistics from Luis Medina.