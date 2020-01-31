World Boxing Council Top Ten WBC Cruiserweight Champions of All Time

Ringside 01/31/2020
The World Boxing Council has released the latest cruiserweight statistics before the vacant title fight between Ilunga Makabu and Michal Cieslak.
Makabu and Cieslak fight for the green ribbon in Kinshasa. The belt has not been in operation since 2018.
Including the statistics, as always compiled by Luis Media, are the top 10 WBC cruiserweight champions of all time.
WBC STATISTICS
Free WBC Cruiserweight World Championship
January 31, 2020 / Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
ILUNGA LUYOYO GENERAL PROMOTIONS / TARIK SAADI PRESENTS:
ILUNGA “Junior” MAKABU (Congo)
Rank WBC No. 1 in cruiser weight
Age: 32 / Date of birth: November 8, 1987
Place of residence: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa / Place of birth: Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Record: 26-2, 24 KOs / total rounds: 122 / World Cup fights: 0-1
Height: 183 cm / reach: 188 cm / posture: left-handed
MICHAL CIESLAK (Poland)
Rank WBC No. 2 in cruiser weight
Age: 30 / Date of birth: April 19, 1989
Place of residence, place of birth: Radom, Poland
Record: 19-0, 13 KOs / total rounds: 84
Height: 190 cm / reach: 201 cm / posture: right-handed
WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION
1. Marvin Camel (US) 1980
2. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) 1980-1982
3. S.T. Gordon (US) 1982-1983
4. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1983 – 1985
5. Alfonzo Ratliff (US) 1985
6. Bernard Benton (US) 1985-1986
7. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1986 – 1988
8. Evander Holyfield (US) 1988
9. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1989 – 1990
10. Massimiliano Duran (Italy) 1990-1991
Anaclet Wamba (France) 1991-1995
Marcelo Dominguez (Arg) 1995-1998
13.Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba) 1998-2002
14. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana) 2002-2005
15.Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) 2007
16. O’Neil Bell (US) 2006-2007
17.Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) * 2007
18. David Haye (UK) 2007-2008
19th Giacobbe Fragomeni (Italy) 2008-2009
2010 – today
20.Zsolt Erdei (Hungary) 2008 – 2010
21. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland) 2010 – 2014
22.Grigory Drozd (Russia) 2014 – 2015
23. Tony Bellew (UK) 2016 – 2017
24. Mairis Briedis (Latvia) 2017 – 2018
25th Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) 2018
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION
1. Evander Holyfield (US)
2. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary)
3. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba-Germany)
4. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland)
5. Tony Bellew (GB)
6. Carlos De Leon
7. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana)
8. Grigory Drozd (Russia)
9. Anaclet Wamba (France)
10. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France)
GENERAL INFORMATION
In the history of the WBC, 75 cruiserweight championships were fought.
21 world champions were honored by the WBC, of which only two have won the title: Carlos de Leon (Puerto Rico) three times, Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) once.
REMEMBERABLE FIGHTING
November 10th 2018 Oleksandr Usyk TKO8 Tony Bellew – Manchester, England
July 21, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Murat Gassiev – Moscow, Russia
January 27, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Mairis Briedis – Riga, Latvia
April 1, 2017 Mairis Briedis W12 Marco Huck – Westfalenhalle, Germany
May 29, 2016 Tony Bellew TKO3 Ilunga Makabu – Liverpool, England
September 27, 2014 Grigory Drozd W12 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk – Moscow, Russia
May 15, 2010 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk TKO8 Giacobbe Fragomeni – Lodz, Poland
October 24, 2008 Giacobbe Fragomeni TW8 Rudolf Kraj – Milan, Italy
March 8, 2008 David Haye TKO2 Enzo Maccarinelli – London, England
January 7, 2006 O’Neil Bell KO10 Jean-Marc Mormeck – New York, New York
April 2, 2005 Jean-Marc Mormeck W12 Wayne Braithwaite – Worcester, Massachusetts
1979-2002
October 11, 2002, Wayne Braithwaite TKO10 Vincenzo Cantatore – Lombardia, Italy
February 21, 1998 Juan Carlos Gomez W12 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez – Buenos Aires, Argentina
July 25, 1995 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez TKO9 Akim Tafir – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France
July 20, 1991 Anaclet Wamba TKO11 Massimiliano Duran. Palermo, Sicily
July 27, 1990 Massimiliano Duran WDQ11 Carlos DeLeon – Capo d’Orlando, Sicily
May 17, 1989 Carlos DeLeon TKO9 Sammy Reeson – London, England
April 9, 1988 Evander Holyfield TKO8 Carlos DeLeon – Las Vegas, Nevada
February 24, 1982 Carlos DeLeon TKO8 Marvin Camel – Atlantic City, New Jersey
March 31, 1980 Marvin Camel W15 Mate Parlov – Las Vegas, Nevada
December 8, 1979 Marvin Camel D15 Mate Parlov – Split, Croatia
WBC statistics from Luis Medina.