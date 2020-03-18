Desperate travelers on Wednesday stifled European border crossings after nations applied strict controls in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, creating long-distance traffic jams and slowing the passage of trucks carrying critical supplies.

The number infected worldwide has hidden around 200,000 marks, deaths exceeding 8,000, and the number of people has now recovered to more than 82,000, according to data held by Johns Hopkins University.

In an effort to ease some of the pressure from Eastern Europeans stuck in Austria trying to get home, Hungary opened its borders overnight in stages. Bulgarian nationals were first able to cross in carefully controlled convoys, and then Romanians had a turn.

But by early Wednesday on the Austrian side of the border, trucks were supported by trucks for 28 kilometers, and cars for 14 kilometers (nearly 9 miles) as rules allowing only Hungarians or trucks crossing borders across the country’s border.

EU leaders have been working to ensure that food, medical supplies and other basic goods continue to flow, but so far the borders have been clogged. Looking ahead, they are also trying to come up with ways to enable seasonal farm workers needed to move food production back and forth across essentially closed borders.

Nations around the world have faced the same problems, with the US and Canada working on a mutual ban on irrelevant travel between the two countries.

In Southeast Asia, the passage between Malaysia and the financial center of Singapore was unusually peaceful after Malaysia closed its borders, while the Philippines abandoned an order that gave foreigners 72 hours to leave much of their main island.

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a plan to immediately bring back to Mexico any people illegally crossing the U.S. southern border, said two officials who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan was not completed.

Coronavirus is now present in all U.S. states after West Virginia reported the infection. In far Hawaii, the governor encouraged travelers to postpone their vacation for at least 30 days, while the Nevada governor, a Las Vegas home, ordered a monthly shutdown of state casinos.

Increasingly concerned about the economic failure of global closure, the US, Britain and the Netherlands have announced hundreds of billions of bailout packages, while longtime critic of the International Monetary Fund of Venezuela has asked the institution for a $ 5 billion loan.

The major Asian stock markets on Wednesday gave up after early earnings after Wall Street jumped on Trump’s pledge to help.

In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said there was a “unanimous and united approach” to the decision to ban most foreigners from entering the EU for 30 days.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European leaders agreed in a conference call on the commission’s proposal to ban the bloc – along with Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Britain – with “very, very limited exceptions”. Germany will implement the decision immediately.

But so far, EU efforts to smooth the transition have failed.

Thousands of trucks remained supported in Lithuania on roads to Poland on Wednesday after Warsaw ordered strict measures that included testing every driver for COVID-19 symptoms. The truck line was 60 kilometers long Tuesday night.

“The Polish and Lithuanian governments have opened a second crossing, but that has not helped much,” said Border Police spokesman Rokas Pukinsas.

Otherwise, Malaysian youths suffered hours of traffic jams while trying to enter Singapore before closing the border. More than 300,000 people travel to Singapore every day for work, with many choosing to stay there during the closure.

Malaysia’s restricted movement has followed a sharp jump in cases of coronavirus at 673, making it the hardest hit country in Southeast Asia.

Taiwan’s self-governing island said Wednesday that it would also ban foreigners from entering, and Taiwanese will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

In Thailand, Bangkok’s notorious red light districts were set to darken on Wednesday after a government order closed booths, schools, cinemas and many other places.

Tourists are even affected in the iconic Galapagos Islands – Ecuador – 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from mainland South America. Canadian Jessy Lamontaine and her family were staying on the island when flights were suspended and they missed their last trip.

“I was in tears this morning,” Lamontaine said. “I couldn’t get answers from the airline. I had no money and didn’t know if I would keep my job.”

Galapagos Governor Norman Wray said 2000 aliens who remain in the archipelago next week may be able to embark on a charter or government-approved flight.

So far, 81,000 people have recovered from the virus, mostly in China. The virus causes most people to have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but a serious illness is more likely in the elderly and people who have existing health problems.

In Italy, the hardest hit country after China, infections jumped to 27,980 on Tuesday. With 2,503 deaths, Italy accounts for one third of the global death toll.

Spain, the fourth most affected country, has recorded more than 2,000 cases in a single day, to 11,178. Virus deaths jumped to 491, a toll that included 17 senior residents of the Madrid nursing home. Among them was 86-year-old diabetic grandmother Ainhoa ​​Ruiz.

“We feel completely helpless and devastated because my grandmother spent last week with only her husband and carers, but no other relatives,” Ruiz said.

Some bright spots appeared. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first discovered late last year and has been in jail for weeks, reported just one new case the other day on Wednesday.

In the US, the death toll exceeded 100, with officials urging senior Americans and those with health problems to stay home. They also recommended that all gatherings be limited to 10 people.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned residents should be prepared for the possibility of ordering at the shelter in a few days. A sanctuary order in the San Francisco Bay Area, which requires most residents to leave their homes for food, medicine or exercise alone for three weeks, is the most common prison in the United States.

Janitor Miguel Aguirre, his wife and two children were the only people on a normally lively street near City Hall. He appeared to be working because he needed money, but the supervisor sent him a message to leave. He brought his two daughters because the schools closed. He had already lost his second job at a hotel when tourist conferences were canceled.

“If we don’t work, we don’t eat,” Aguirre said.

