World death toll exceeds 200,000

International death toll from coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, rose to 200,000 on Saturday with more than 2.8 million people infected, as the World Health Organization warned against issuing “immunity passports” as there is no evidence that people recovering from the disease are protected from a second infection.

Here are the latest updates on the global pandemic.

Spain

Health officials say that 2,944 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to nearly 206,000 cases.

Authorities say the daily figure represents a 1.5% increase from Friday.

There have been 378 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Spain to nearly 23,000.

From Sunday, Spanish children under 14 can go out with a parent for up to an hour and less than 1 km from their home.

They’ve been inside since March 14. Parks and schools remain closed.

UK

The UK has passed the 20,000 mark for Covid-19 deaths, including people who tested positive for coronavirus and died in hospital. The death toll reached 20,319 on Saturday, after 813 new hospital deaths were recorded in the UK. The Department of Health and Welfare said: “At 24 hours on 24 April, among those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for the coronavirus, 20,319 unfortunately died”.

The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said on March 17 that keeping the toll below 20,000 would be “a good result in terms of destination”. Britain has the fifth official death toll from coronavirus in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France.

Italy

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic climbed 415 on Saturday, the smallest daily count since March 17, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

The number of new infections was also the lowest in five days, at 2,357 compared to 3,021 on Friday.

Saturday’s death toll was slightly lower than 420 on Friday.

The total death toll since the outbreak on February 21 is now 26,384, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 195,351, the third largest in the world behind those in the United States and Spain.

People registered as carriers of the disease fell to 105,847 from 106,527 on Friday, the sixth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,102 people in intensive care on Saturday versus 2,173 on Friday, now a long-term decline. Among the people originally infected, 63,120 were declared cured compared to 60,498 the day before.

The agency said that 1,187 million people had been tested for the virus against 1,148 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

On a lighter note, the Italians celebrated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of their country from the occupation forces during World War II by emerging on balconies or rooftops to sing a folk song linked to the resistance fighters.

Citizens played Bella Ciao recordings or sang a cappella to mark Liberation Day, which is a national holiday.

Traditional marches and other commemorative gatherings were prohibited during the Covid-19 pandemic.

France

The death toll from the virus in France has increased by 369 to 22,614, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

United States

More than 911,000 people have contracted Covid-19 and nearly 52,000 people have died, the count says. Georgia, Oklahoma and some other states took interim measures to reopen their economies on Friday, despite disapproval by US President Donald Trump and warnings from health experts that such measures could rekindle the virus and cause more death.

Belgium

The death toll has risen to 6,917. The country has the highest per capita mortality rate in the world. Officials said the reason for the gruesome numbers was not overcrowded hospitals – 43% of intensive care beds were vacant even at the height of the crisis – but the bureaucratic severity of the country. Unlike many other countries, the homes of the main EU institutions record deaths in nursing homes even if there has been no confirmed infection.

Vatican City

Pope Francis singled out funeral home workers for people’s prayers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made the call during Saturday morning mass at the Vatican hotel where he resides, saying, “What they are doing is so heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of this pandemic so closely. “

In previous remarks, the Pope cited others for doing what he called heroic work during the pandemic, including doctors, nurses, supermarket clerks and transport workers.

The Vatican has its own lock, preventing the public from its museums and religious ceremonies. He reported nine cases of coronavirus among residents or employees of the fortified independent Vatican State.

Norway

The government is extending the ban on all events with more than 500 participants until September 1.

Culture Minister Abid Raja said the decision was not easy for the government to make, but stressed “we cannot have big events [in Norway] that can contribute to more infections that will affect life and health. “

Norway reported 201 deaths from coronavirus and 7,493 confirmed cases.

China

For the 10th consecutive day, China has reported no new deaths from coronavirus.

Twelve new cases were reported on Saturday, including 11 from abroad and a local transmission in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Only 838 people remain in hospital with Covid-19, while another 1,000 are isolated and monitored for suspected cases or to have tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

China, widely regarded as the source of the global pandemic, has reported a total of 4,632 deaths among 82,816 cases.

Iran

The Tehran government has registered an additional 76 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths to 5,650 and the confirmed cases to over 89,000.

Iran is the country hardest hit by the virus in the Middle East. It is estimated that approximately 3,100 patients are in critical condition.

India

The country has eased the strict foreclosure of 1.3 billion people by allowing local, stand-alone stores to reopen with restrictions such as 50% of workers with face masks and social distancing.

But the Interior Ministry said stores in single and multi-brand malls would not be allowed to open anywhere in the country. Relaxation will also not apply in hundreds of hotspots and containment areas across the country.

India has so far reported more than 24,500 new cases of coronavirus positive and 775 deaths. The most affected states are Maharashtra with 6,817 positive cases, Gujarat with 3,815 cases, New Delhi 2,514 and Rajasthan 2,034 cases.

South Korea

South Korea has reported 10 new cases of Covid-19, the eighth consecutive day that the daily increase has been less than 20, as its epidemic slows down amid tight border controls and declining infections in the city most affected by Daegu.

The country also reported no new deaths for the second day in a row on Saturday. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of South Korea brought the national total to 10,718 cases and 240 deaths.

While a slowdown in workload has allowed the country to soften its social distancing guidelines over the past week, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has expressed concern over possible transmissions by “silent broadcasters” and instructed authorities to test antibodies in Daegu and neighboring towns to find out how widespread the coronavirus is.

Chung also called for stronger financial tools to alleviate the economic shock of the epidemic, which has caused severe cash flow problems for airlines while hitting major exporters such as automakers and shipbuilders.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has reimposed a 24-hour curfew across the country after an increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, most of them seafarers who hunted those who avoided quarantine.

Friday, the 46 new infections were the highest in a day. They brought the number of Covid-19 patients on the Indian Ocean island to 420, including seven deaths.

Sri Lanka partially lifted a month-long curfew on Monday in more than two-thirds of the country. The new curfew remains in effect until Monday. Police have made more than 30,000 arrests for violations. – Guardian / AP / Reuters / Bloomberg