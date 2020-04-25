World Food Program Director David Beasley (Coronavirus): “The worst has yet to come.”

In addition to the pandemic of coronaviruses, humanitarian catastrophes, including famine, can occur in 30 countries around the world. This could be the most serious crisis since World War II. Millions of disasters struck, ports were closed and supply chains were disrupted.

UN Secretary-General of the World Food Program and former Governor of South Carolina, David Beasley, in an interview with CBS News, wants members of both U.S. parties to work together to curb poverty, hunger and insecurity. He said he is working, but he says more help is needed to keep the food supply running. He also talked about the need for “common sense” when to restart the economy.

Beasley spoke with CBS News’ Pamela Fork from his home in Society Hill, South Carolina, and recently recovered from COVID-19’s own case.

CBS News Pamela Fork: You got a coronavirus. Please tell us about your experience.

David Beasley: You read all the stories, and when it hits you, it’s a completely different ball game.

I was lucky in the sense that I had never been so ill that I had to go to the hospital. But at the same time, it didn’t hit me for three days. It’s just a tiny bit, it’s gone completely … it struck me with a little fever, pain, and pain. And I thought it would disappear in 3 days, but then … it lasted only 3 weeks. … fortunately I had never had a respiratory problem. I was worried one day, but it turned around and is now late.

I am very grateful … I can talk about what I have faced and let people understand what this is.

2018 David Beasley

ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP via Getty Images

Use common sense even if you say the governor or leader intends to open us. That is the key: Use common sense and use the brain God has given you. And be careful.

This is a deadly disease. Even if it’s not fatal to you, you can give it to older people or people with pre-existing conditions, which is obviously deadly.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Food Program warned that the world might see global humanitarian disasters. What is your message to world leaders and the private sector? What can you do?

Beasley: This is tragic. We provide food to 100 million people every day, but 30 million rely 100% on us. So with COVID, 130 million people are added, bringing us to 265 million who are literally marching on the brink of hunger.

We needed to resolve these issues immediately. Otherwise, you’ll be in a famine, unlike anything you’ve never seen before.

First: End the war now. End the war — it’s the biggest one.

Second, about $ 1.9 billion worth of food needs to be pre-positioned. That funding needs to be pre-positioned so that people do not lose lives for our work when the supply chain begins to break down.

Third: Approximately $ 350 million is needed to move medicines, test kits, doctors, nurses, and health workers.

The last thing we have to do is maintain the supply chain. People die if they can’t get to the market from the field to reach consumers.

The worst is yet to come

I am very worried about Africa. Obviously, I am concerned about our donor country. Their economies will be able to recover as quickly as possible, thus providing them with the necessary funding to stop the massive famines of these countries, which depend on success. In the economy of donor countries like America, like Britain like Germany.

Many Africans rely on remittances from friends and family from around the world, like from the United States. And when you start seeing young people losing their jobs and losing food in urban areas of Africa, riots will occur.

Destabilization will make a big difference. So, we’re trying to identify hotspots in advance and see what we can do to implement a safety net, but if we don’t, it will be catastrophic and will require funding.

Are you talking to the US government, the Trump administration, about keeping ports open?

Beasley: Yes, I was talking to leaders not only in the US administration, but literally in many countries around the world. And I can tell you … the United States was an unusual donor. In fact, we receive about $ 3.4 billion from the United States.

The Republicans and the Democrats appear to be all in dispute, but when it comes to food security foreign aid and stabilization, they are absolutely remarkable, and every leader I have discussed, including the US, They are committed to working with us It is best not to step back during their level of death.

This is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Do you think you can hold it [next general meeting in September]?

Beasley: This year is one of the most devastating years in UN history. This year will really be a gathering year as COVID has crossed all borders around the world. So it’s a great opportunity for leaders to come together for a variety of reasons.

However, if COVID is still a contagious issue, imagine the first UN General Assembly could be considered a virtual show.

Last note: Asked about returning to South Carolina to recover, Beasley said he could walk around and get fresh air. “My family had lived in the area since the early 1700s, so we met just like our old families. We used to be immigrants,” he said.

