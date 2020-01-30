World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

It’s officially very bad.

FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

In a reversal of a decision last week, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, the New York Times reported.

While the WHO decided last week to withhold the statement, it reversed the decision on Thursday and officially recognized the outbreak as a health threat outside of China, where it originated last month. China has seen thousands of new cases in the past week, and the disease has spread to other countries, including the United States.

In the official WHO statement, the outbreak is described as an “emergency in the area of ​​public health of international interest”. While the WHO name has no legal weight, it does point out to all United Nations member states that the world’s leading health advisory body considers this a problem. How different nations do this depends on individual governments. Security measures may include border closures, flight cancellations, and airport controls on incoming travelers.

China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, the United States and Vietnam are currently the most affected countries.

WHO has imposed such a public health emergency five times since the expulsion was introduced in 2005. The coronavirus is the sixth public emergency imposed by WHO after a flu pandemic, polio resurgence and Ebola epidemic in 2005, West Africa in 2014, the Zika virus outbreak in 2016, and one in 2009 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019.

On Thursday, China reported a further 38 deaths from the coronavirus increased the total to 170. Almost 8,000 cases have been reported worldwide.

Read the full story in the New York Times