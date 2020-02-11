World Health Organization finally appoints deadly coronavirus similar to SARS – Up News Info

Published: 10:12 EST, 11 February 2020 The | Updated: 10:48 EST, 11 February 2020

The coronavirus that causes a deadly outbreak in China has been called COVID-19, the World Health Organization announced.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of the world organization, announced the new name at a conference in Geneva this afternoon.

It occurs almost six weeks after the virus was first identified at the end of December in the city of Wuhan, China.

Since then it has infected more than 43,000 people and killed 1,018.

The virus, which is called different things, from common corona virus to Wuhan corona virus, Chinese corona virus or even snake flu, needs its own name because it is only one type of corona virus.

The word refers to a group of viruses that contain viruses that cause SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (respiratory syndrome in the Middle East).

Coronaviruses are so named because their structure has serrated edges that resemble a royal crown: crown is a crown in Latin (photo, an illustration of the COVID-19 virus published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

Dr. Ghebreyesus said at the conference: & # 39; C-o means crown, v-i means virus, d means disease, then COVID.

& # 39; According to the guidelines agreed between the WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, we had to find a name that does not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or a group of people, and is also pronounced and related to the disease.

& # 39; Having a name is important to prevent the use of other names that may be inaccurate or stigmatizing.

“It also gives us a standard format for use in future coronavirus outbreaks.”

A name was expected because scientists from the International Virus Taxonomy Committee (ICTV) announced last week that they had decided on one.

This has been approved and hopefully it will be used by & # 39; all & # 39 ;, said the WHO, to prevent stigmatizing or confusing names.

The World Health Organization has an international set of rules that scientists must follow when proposing new names for a virus.

They must not contain references to certain parts of the world, communities, names of people or animals, because they can cause a violent reaction or racism.

Respiratory syndrome in the Middle East is mentioned as a bad example, as are Spanish flu, Lyme disease, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu and monkypox.

Other words to avoid are words that can cause anxiety, such as “unknown,” “dead,” “fatal,” or “epidemic.”

At least 1,018 people died as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19; all but two of them died in mainland China

A street has been abandoned in Beijing, a city where more than 20 million people live because people stay at home for fear of catching the virus.

Photo of a man in the Tianjin region of China walking through a room full of disinfectant spray before returning home

Laboratory technicians who use hazardous materials are photographed while talking to residents of the city of Linyi, where they are investigating the virus.

A police officer dropped off an urbanization in Hong Kong after four residents were diagnosed with coronavirus, so the government evacuated more than 100 people.