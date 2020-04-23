World Health Organization says three more coronavirus vaccines are in human trials

On Thursday, the World Health Organization added three more candidates to the coronavirus vaccine implementation list in human trials, bringing the total to six. The United Nations Department of Public Health finally published its tally on 14 April.

The world’s medical community has developed the COVID-19 vaccine with unprecedented speed and cooperation, and has so far infected 2.6 million people and killed 183,000 people worldwide, causing a large amount of economic disaster. Caused the blockade. Even in the swift battle with deadly pathogens, specialists consider the cure to be at least 12-18 months ahead, and even its timelines are optimistic.

The furthest half-dozen vaccine candidates are in either Phase I or Phase II clinical trials, with the goal of assessing whether the vaccine is safe and effective in humans. The clinical trial process has three additional stages. Regulatory review; Phase IV.

The three most promising vaccines are under development in China, the first country to face the COVID-19 virus.

The vaccine developed by Tianjin-based Can Sino Biological Inc. and Beijing Biotechnology Institute is in Phase I and II.

The effort is based on the technology developed by CanSino in manufacturing the Ebola vaccine. The candidate, developed by Sinovac, leverages the experience of a Beijing-based company that combats the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] epidemic in China in 2004. Phase I.

Beijing Biotechnology Institute has partnered with Wuhan Institute for Biologics as China’s third leading vaccine candidate. It’s also Phase I.

The fourth promising vaccine by Moderna Inc. and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was the first vaccine tested in humans earlier than expected in mid-March. Moderna and NIAID have now been able to rapidly develop Phase I vaccines from previous studies on other coronaviruses such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome known as SARS and MERS.

Inobiofu Pharmaceuticals began its first human trial of the vaccine in early April. A small Pennsylvania-based biotechnology company is partially funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Its research on COVID-19 is based on previous efforts to combat HIV, HPV, Zika, and hepatitis B.

Oxford University in the UK is developing a sixth vaccine in human trials. It is also based on previous studies on other coronaviruses such as MERS. Professor Sarah Gilbert, who leads the study, believes that her team had expected a rapid timeline for ongoing work on “disease X,” an unknown pathogen that could be a pandemic. .

In addition to 6 vaccines in human trials, WHO has identified 77 other vaccines under preclinical evaluation. That’s seven times more than when the authorities updated the list.

