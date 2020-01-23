World leaders commemorate Auschwitz birthday, Netanyahu slams Iran

Dozens of world leaders met in Jerusalem on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, amid increasing anti-Semitism in Europe and the United States.

Israel has praised the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Memorial Center as the largest international gathering in its history.

More than a million people, most of them Jews, were killed in the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during the Second World War. In total, about six million Jews died in the Holocaust.

The prominent guest list for Thursday’s commemoration includes British Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and US Vice President Mike Pence.

Canada sent a delegation led by Gov. Gene. Julie Payette.

Government Gen. Julie Payette greets Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in his hometown on Wednesday, prior to the ceremony. Payette is Canada’s official representative at the Auschwitz memorial event in Jerusalem. (Haim Zach / Israel Press Press Office)

Speeches in Yad Vashem focused on the atrocities of the Nazi Holocaust and on the recent increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric and attacks worldwide, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu selecting Iran.

“The essence of Israel’s establishment is the order – there will be no new Holocaust. As Israel’s prime minister, that is my greatest obligation,” Netanyahu said in his speech.

Netanyahu then lashed out at Iran, whose nuclear ambitions, he said, focused on building nuclear weapons with the aim of destroying Israel. Tehran denies looking for nuclear weapons.

“I am concerned that we must not yet adopt a unanimous and determined position against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet – a regime that publicly strives for the development of nuclear weapons and the destruction of the only Jewish state,” Netanyahu said, praising the American government for confrontation with Iran.

Warning for the “dark shadow of anti-Semitism,” Macron met French Holocaust survivors at a memorial near Jerusalem for about 76,000 Jews arrested in France during World War II and transported to extermination camps such as Auschwitz, where most died.

Steinmeier was meanwhile the first German president to give a speech in Yad Vashem.

From the left, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prince Charles are shown in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem. (Abir Sultan / Photo swimming pool via AP)

A global investigation by the US-based Anti-Defamation League in November showed that the global anti-Semitic stance had increased, and significantly in Eastern and Central Europe. It turned out that large percentages of people in many European countries think that Jews talk too much about the Holocaust.

“We must be prepared to confront and expose the despicable tide of anti-Semitism that feeds hatred and violence around the world,” Pence told the world leaders audience.

Poland stays away

The President of Poland, where the extermination camp was built by the Nazi-German occupiers during the war, does not attend the ceremony due to ranking disputes with both Russia and Israel.

Polish President Andrzej Duda rejected an invitation to the conference and expressed dissatisfaction that representatives from Russia, France, Great Britain, the United States and Germany would speak, while Poland was told that this was not allowed.

Polish leaders are also angry with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks last month, who suggested that Poland had shared responsibility for the war. Poland, first invaded by Nazi Germany and then by Soviet troops in September 1939, sees itself as a major victim of the war, in which it lost one fifth of its population.

Later on Thursday, Putin criticized those trying to rewrite history, although he did not refer to Poland, while unveiling a monument to the residents and defenders of the Nazi-besieged Leningrad, Russia’s second city, now renamed St. Petersburg .

“Here, as in Russia, people are worried, upset, and outraged about attempts to deny the Holocaust and revise World War II results to launder murderers and criminals,” Putin said.

Poland will organize its own ceremony on January 27 at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, as every year.