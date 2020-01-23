World leaders, gathered to mark the Holocaust, are urged to “fight deadly cancer, quot; – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML9cccf44468ba82fed5dd274c6d6fe56111%

% MINIFYHTML9cccf44468ba82fed5dd274c6d6fe56112%

Shalev acknowledged that the crossfire between Russia and Poland had caused a headache. “We are working on historical truth,” he added. “We don’t want to play any political game.”

President Reuven Rivlin, in statements hosting the dinner, insisted that the point of the Holocaust forum should not be lost in the noise of such nationalist disputes. “The role of political leaders is shaping the future,” he said. “Leave history to historians.”

“I hope and pray that from this space the message reaches all countries of the earth: that the world’s leaders come together, participate in the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and extremism,” said Mr. Said Rivlin. “In defense of democracy and democratic values. This is the call of our time. “

% MINIFYHTML9cccf44468ba82fed5dd274c6d6fe56113%

% MINIFYHTML9cccf44468ba82fed5dd274c6d6fe56114%

Israeli officials worked hard to meet the requirements of organizing the event, gathering more than a third of the national police force of 29,000 troops to provide security, and to close roads and streets for campers, air exclusion zones at hotels and places, and drafting retired diplomats to help manage what the five full-time protocol officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not do.

The historic King David Hotel, accustomed to accommodating one visiting ruler at a time, was to govern three kings, two crown princes, six presidents and a governor-general, as well as his superior assistants, bodyguards and tasters.

Not everything went well: President Emmanuel Macron shouted to Israeli security guards at a stop in a church in the old town that France considers its sovereign territory, recalling a similar dispute in Jerusalem with its predecessor Jacques Chirac in 1996, but tensions eased rapidly in the moment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who had just been elected for his first term in 1996 and is now looking for a new one-year stalemate election, awaiting a trial of corruption charges, seized the opportunity to turn heads of state and press on the interests of Israelis and Jews.