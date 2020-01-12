World leaders travel to Oman to meet his newly named sultan

Loading...

World leaders traveled to Oman on Sunday to meet the new sultan of the country, mentioned just a day earlier after the death of the ancient ruler of the nation Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were among those who arrived in Muscat to meet the new ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Other leaders were the ruling emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as the ruling emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and the president of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, also visited.

Sultan Haitham was the minister of culture of Oman before he was named as the successor of Sultan Qaboos, the longest ruling monarch in the Middle East whose death was announced Saturday. He died on Friday at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed disease.

Qaboos managed to maintain Oman’s neutrality, refused to take part in the Gulf conflict with Qatar, and helped mediate in secret US-Iran talks in 2013 that two years later led to an international nuclear pact, which Washington subsequently stopped in 2018 .

Queen Elizabeth is walking towards her plane with the then Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, in Muscat, Oman on November 28, 2010. (John Stillwell / WPA pool / Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump called Qaboos a true partner for the United States, working with nine different US presidents.

“His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region demonstrated the importance of listening to all perspectives,” Trump said in a statement.

Sultan Haitham, 66, has agreed to follow the example of Sultan Qaboos to promote peace and dialogue in the Middle East. Oman has served as a discussion partner between Iran and the US, who are confronted with a level of unprecedented tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also traveled to Muscat on Sunday to meet Sultan Haitham.

Oman is located on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.