“World of Married” Actors Kim Hee Ae And Park Hae Joon Talk about Drama + Reaction’s popularity

Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon share their thoughts on the drama “World of the Married.”

On April 24, the actors attended an online press conference hosted by comedian Kim Ji Sun.

Park Hae Joon started the press event by apologizing to the audience. Lee Tae Oh’s character has been subject to the audience’s wrath for a variety of evil acts including adultery.

She said, “I’m sorry for the staff. The drama is still appear, and I also wonder what will happen. I still can not believe the popularity of the play. Many people are happy, and I got a call on the phone. But I’m not sure what talk. I got a lot of criticism. “

“I’m sorry, but didn’t read the comments when the first episode aired,” he said. “I thought the comments might shake me up and decided that it would be best not to read after episode one and two. I thought it would be best to think more about the scenes that I had to do in the movie and not away from the comments. There were times when I couldn’t. assisted, or read or sent to me, but I forgot to close my ears and do 50 squats. “

Park Hae Joon adds, “Many people showed interest when I asked, but I also think,” What are counted them if they would like to see me? “His interest was heavy.”

Kim Hee Ae spoke about the controversy in last week’s episode where the character was kidnapped at home. When asked whether he suffered persecution or injuries after the shooting scene without stuntwoman, she replied, “I saw the article, but everyone helped me, and designer (action scenes).”

He continued, “I would say we film it safe. I’m a bit scared, but one can feel a lot of emotions. I feel really happy, and it’s fun too. I think the action scenes really help drive those kinds of emotions.”

“The atmosphere on the plane is perfect,” he said. “The first time I did a drama film for a while, I thought it was all right, but I heard that our airplane was the best. There were a lot of disliked characters in our drama such as Park Hae Joon and Han So Hee, but they all gave. it’s amazing that he acted when he was cast in the role. “

The “World of Married” airs Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

