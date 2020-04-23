“World of The Marriage” Announces All The remaining Episodes Will Be Determined 19+

JTBC’s hit drama “World of Married” has decided to rate all of its upcoming 19+ episodes.

The drama is about a married couple being betrayed by the storm and fierce and fierce. Kim Hee Ae is set up as a family doctor named Ji Sun Woo who leads a life that is perfect with a peaceful family, unwavering love, and a wonderful son. When cracks form in happiness, life begins to change.

On April 23, the production crew produced, “From the ninth episode airing April 24th through all 16 episodes, the drama will be rated 19+.”

She explains, “In the second half, giving a turning point, the psychological war between Ji Sun-woo and Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon) will restart with enthusiasm. The changes the relationship between the characters are related, and the conflict between them will continue to evolve during different events. In order to capture the character conflicts that are realistically increasing, we decided to rate (the rest of the episode) 19+. “

The production crew added, “We will be listening to the cast about the broadcast to this day and will be aware of the ongoing production process. We would like to thank the audiences who love ‘World of the Married’ and for their continued support and love.”

The second half of the drama becomes more intense and dramatic as Lee Tae Oh’s secret-to-be-wife Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee) becomes irritated and jealous and Lee Tae Oh uses a difficult scheme to mentally torture Ji Sun Woo’s ex-wife. .

On April 24 at 2pm. KST, the cast will attend an online press conference which you can watch on JTBC Drama’s official YouTube channel.

The ninth episode of “World of the Marriage” will air on April 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

