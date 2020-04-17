World Press Photo Winner Capture Poetic Moment in Protest: NPR

People sing slogans as a young man recites a poem, lit by cell phones, in protest in Khartoum, Sudan in June 2019.

The World Photo Press Foundation announced the winners of its 2020 picture and story contests on Thursday, with an electric image of a young man reciting a poem during a protest in Sudan. take the top photo prize.

Photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba’s “Straight Voice” image captures the young man at a standstill in Khartoum. Surface is illuminated by mobile phones of protesters, who have been calling for Sudanese military leaders to hand over power to civilians

Chiba is originally from Japan and is currently a leading photographer for East Africa and the Indian Ocean for Agence France-Presse.

“The place was shut down. Then, unexpectedly, people began to clap their hands in the dark,” Chiba recalled in a statement. “People kept cell phones to illuminate a young man in the center. He recited a famous protest poem, an improvised one.”

“In between his breath, everyone shouted ‘roar’, the word Arabic revolution. The expression of his face and voice impressed me, I could not stop focusing on him and capture the moment,” he added. .

Ultra supporters sing during a football game on July 5, 1962 in the Algerian stadium, Algeria, on December 22, 2015. After street demonstrations were banned in 2001, football stadiums were banned. football has become places where young people can protest through song.

The award for best photo story went to French photographer Romain Laurendeau for his work documenting the lives of young people in Algeria, many of whom led a protest movement. Laurendeau shot “Kho, the Genesis of Revolt” over five years, and focused on the daily lives of working-class youth.

“It was impossible for a part of me not to recognize myself in these young people,” Laurendeau says in his story. “They are young but tired of this situation and just want to live like everyone else.”

“Battleground PolyU,” the winner for Photo Interactive of the Year, captures tense moments in the height of protests in Hong Kong that took place in the summer and fall of 2019. The footage was shot by DJ Clark, who works in China Daily Asia Pacific.

The footage captures moments in 360 degrees, mostly taking place at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where students led major protests.

“I had been apprehending the protests for about six months to the extent that the PolyU demonstrations happened,” Clark recalled. “During that process I was playing with equipment and trying to get something that worked.

“360 cameras are very lightweight cameras and I was able to take action when I was in the middle of it,” added Clark. “The great thing about this movie for me is the opportunity for future audiences to immerse themselves in the experience and understand how it would have been.”

World Press Photo was awarded the best online video award for “Scenes from Drought City,” a documentary set in Cape Town, across South Africa and focusing on the water crisis in the area. It highlights the impact of climate change on the crisis, and how the problem is exacerbating existing social inequalities.

The documentary is a collaboration between Simon Wood and Francois Vernster, two filmmakers from South Africa.

“Simon and I were both surprised when we read about the prospect of day zero, the day the taps would go off, and it would arrive,” Vernster said. “I think the first time we mentioned it was the year we made the movie. The predictions were that the day would be up to March. … We thought it would be a good opportunity to look at inequality. of Cape Town. “