World scenario after COVID-19

How does COVID-19 change the world? By this point it is clear that there will be no V-shaped recovery and it will not return to normal. The world changes, as it does after social, geopolitical, and economic events of this scale.

But how? Deloitte Consulting and the Salesforce group have collaborated to design four compelling scenarios that consider not only economic benefits, but social, political, environmental and technical possibilities. Four brief summaries:

1] Pass the storm. Despite the bumpy start, pandemics are encountering increasingly effective health systems and political responses. There is no “second wave”. The economy will begin to recover in the second half of 2020, continue to recover gradually until the second half of 2021, and confidence will gradually recover. Social cohesion is “generally improved”, accelerating virtual learning and meetings. Although the gap will widen, confidence in government will increase and the ability to tackle other major issues such as climate change will also increase.

2] A good company. The health crisis is lingering, the economic crisis is lingering, and the government is struggling to deal with it, but companies put “stakeholder capitalism” into action. Working from home and online education become the norm, innovation thrives, and people embrace technology for their ability to solve problems. This is the opposite of “technological change.” Trust in government falls.

3] East sunrise. East Asian nations, including China, manage the crisis more effectively than Western nations and are emerging as major powers on the world stage. Western governments are responding by strengthening government control mechanisms. The travel-related industry faces a prolonged decline.

4] Lonely wolf. This wave of illness continues to shake the earth longer than anyone has prepared, causing social unrest, increasing isolationism and increasing government oversight. Governments have more control over their business lives, and countries are focusing on food and energy independence, making their commitment to the global environment a low priority.

We asked Andrew Blau, Deloitte’s managing director, who led the scenario planning, what he thought was the most likely. “We deal with fundamental uncertainty. We have never seen a crisis like this. Assigning probabilities seems irresponsible,” he said. In addition, “If you can prepare for various possibilities, you will have a great deal of elasticity.”

Learn more about the scenario here. And if you prefer something more optimistic, be sure to read Erica Fry’s Fortune article on how the private and public sectors came together in Seattle to fight the pandemic. That’s quite a story.

