“The phosphor stuck to the bodies of the underworld and turned them into human torches.”

This is how one witness described the deaths of men, women and children when the German city of Dresden was bombed 75 years ago by Allied fighter jets, some of which were flown by Royal Australian Air Force crews.

Dresden – a historic city in southeastern Germany – had avoided being targeted by air strikes during much of the Second World War.

Its stunning classic architecture and museums made it known as “Florence of the Elbe” and it was largely unaffected by air strikes during most of the conflict.

The bomb attacks on Dresden 75 years ago killed 25,000 people and destroyed 75,000 buildings. (Getty)

However, this changed on February 13, 1945, when 800 British bombers dropped 2600 tons of highly flammable and explosive bombs on the city at night.

The flight crew included Australians, New Zealanders and Canadians.

The next day, the US Air Force targeted the city’s railroads, bridges, and transportation.

This digital composite image shows a statue on the tower of the town hall with a view of the ruins of the city center after the Allied arson attack of February 13, 1945 and the same scene in 2015. (Getty)

When the last bombing ended on February 15, 1945, an estimated 25,000 people were killed, including many civilians and refugees, and more than 75,000 buildings were destroyed.

The fire that raged during the bombing raided superheated air up to 1500 ° C, creating a vacuum on the ground, pulling trees out of the ground, sucking people into the fire, and suffocating those who had spared the flames.

But for a man, the bombing proved to be a lifesaver.

British prisoner of war Victor Gregg was waiting to be shot when the first bombs fell.

Instead, he stayed alive and gave an eyewitness account of the carnage in his 2013 book, Dresden: A Survival Story.

“When the arsonists fell, the phosphorus stuck to the bodies of the underworld and turned them into human torches,” he wrote.

“The screaming of those who were burned alive has been added to the screaming of those who have not yet been hit.”

After the war, the debate raged over whether the attack on Dresden was a war crime. Critics highlighted the minimal Nazi troops in the city in spring 1945, with most Berliners defending far north.

Women help clear up the rubble after the bombing of Dresden in February 1945. (Getty)

And the estimates of the final death toll were very different. Some even put it at 100,000. An official German report recorded 25,000 deaths in 2010.

The effects of the bomb attack can still be felt in the 800 year old Dresden.

The authorities there are getting ready to expect demonstrations by German right-wing extremist groups against the National Socialists next Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing.