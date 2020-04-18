World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle celebrated as ‘the GI reporter’

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fifty-five years ago today, famed war correspondent Ernie Pyle was cut down by a Japanese machine gun on Ie Shima in Okinawa in the waning days of World War II.

The 44-year-old was riding in a jeep with the three officers when Nambu’s gun rattled at his judges. The men whirl through a hole, and when Pyle raises his head to have a look, a bullet from another burst hits him in the temple.

As a journalist, Pyle, who gave vivid descriptions first from the front with a focus on the GIs who fought there, reached notoriety with an audience like no other war reporter before or since.

President Harry Truman equated Pyle’s death to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died six days earlier, wrote James Tobin of “The Ernie Pyle War.”

“The nation is quickly saddened again by the death of Ernie Pyle,” Truman said.

An editor at the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain said Pyle “went to war as a newspaper correspondent among many correspondents” and turned to “a face like an older one – as Eisenhower or

MacArthur or Nimitz, ”related Tobin.

Tobin wrote: “Many Americans shared his life throughout the war.” “Through Pyle’s eyes they watched the boys’ go to distant wars and become soldiers.” His folksy style is dear to him.

Ernest Taylor Pyle, who served in the Navy, is buried at Pacific National Memorial Cemetery, also known as Punchbowl, under the same kind of simple marker that adorns the graves of thousands of other veterans.

His grave is between two “service” members of the services, noted Jerry Maschino, executive director of the Ernie Pyle Legacy Foundation.

Pyle’s body was moved from Okinawa to Punchbowl on the orders of top military brass. But where he is injured is a result he would want “because he wanted to do with the soldiers,” Maschino said.

Maschino, a resident of California, said a 75th anniversary commemoration of Pyle’s April 18, 1945, planned death at Punchbowl. About 200 people were expected to attend, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, the foundation will post the statement by Honolulu Press Club president Buck Buchwach at Punchbowl on July 19, 1949, when Pyle and four service members were buried.

In it, Buchwach said Pyle, all 110 pounds at one point, was the “GI reporter” and a “little guy who liked the little guy.” More than 2,000 people attended the service.

The Indiana native was an erotic reporter for Scripps-Howard in the latter half of the 1930s, traveling with his wife to many places to write about life, including Hawaii.

In late 1940, he traveled to London to report on Germany’s Blitz bombing campaign and subsequently covered U.S. operations in North Africa, Sicily and France before heading to the Pacific.

In 1943 in northern Tunisia, Pyle famously wrote about the “God-condemned infantry, as they like to call themselves.”

“I love the infantry because they are awesome. They are the mud-rain-ice-and-wind boys. They have no comfort, and they even learn to live needlessly. And in the end they are the guys that war can’t win without. “

Tobin says Pyle revels in the “magnificent simplicity” of the front, “where the normal life rule evaporates.”

“Though comfortable with the brass, he spent most of his time with enlisted men and junior officers. He dug quiet trenches with them, ate with them, cubed with them, choked to cover them with German aircraft. they appeared on his head, ”Tobin wrote.

Pyle related a lot of truth from the battlefield, but not the full extent of the carnage. He wrote about the “terrible waste of war” from the Normandy beach after the D-Day invasion of 1944.

“It was a beautiful day for strolling by the sea. Men were sleeping on the sand, some of them sleeping. Men were floating in the water, but they did not know they were in the water, because they were dead. Water. The squishy was filled with little jellyfish about the size of your hand. The millions of them. In the center each of them had a green design exactly like a four leaf clover. The emblem of good luck. Sure. Hell yes . “

In the same year, Pyle won a Pulitzer Prize for his report and was on the cover of Time magazine. But amid the hugs, Pyle struggled with alcoholism, depression, self-doubt and pressure deadlines and a troubled marriage.

“Ernie and his GI made America look good,” Tobin said. “Common the triumphant man, the warrior with a heart of gold.”

Combat was never as simple as that, and Pyle’s depiction was “a way of bending reality into a tender and enviable form” to help Americans “through the most grotesque and deadly horror story,” Tobin wrote.