World War II heroine Doris Miller becomes the first black man to be named after the U.S. aircraft carrier

For the first time in history, the U.S. Navy announced that it will name its new aircraft carrier after a black sailor, Doris Miller, who fought in World War II.

This comes more than 78 years after the events that made his name. Miller, often referred to as “Dorie”, received the Navy Cross for his actions during the Japanese attack on Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Miller became an icon of black Americans in the conflict when the US military was strictly separated for racial reasons.

Miller was born in Texas in 1919 to Henrietta and Conery Miller and the third of four sons. His name was Doris because his mother thought she had a girl.

After leaving school, Miller found no job and joined the Navy in 1939 at the age of 20.

Miller became a fair attendant – someone who took care of the white officers after the training. In 1940 he was assigned to the battleship West Virginia.

Photo credit: Getty Images

One morning while he was sorting the laundry on the ship, a Japanese torpedo hit the ship. It was the first of nine torpedoes to hit and sink West Virginia on December 7, 1941. The Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor killed more than 2,300 people and brought the United States into World War II.

He was

Englisch: www.germnews.de/archive/gn/1996/03/22.html. He was commissioned to take wounded sailors to safer places because

his physical performance. An officer ordered him to go to the bridge to help the mortals

Injured captain of the ship.

He then

manned a 50 caliber Browning machine gun until it ran out

Ammunition and was ordered to leave the ship. “It was not difficult. I just pulled

the trigger and it worked well. I had watched the others with these weapons. I

I guess I fired her for about fifteen minutes. I think I have one of those Jap

Aircraft. They dived pretty close to us, ”said Miller

marine

History.

Miller got

recommended by the Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox on April 1, 1942. Later, a

The senator and a congressman presented separate bills in both houses of the congress

urged Miller to receive the Medal of Honor – the highest military honor

in the USA.

While African

American rights groups have also applied for Miller to receive an award for him

Actions were others against recognition for Miller because of his race.

Despite the controversy surrounding his recognition, President Franklin Roosevelt awarded him the Navy Cross in May 1942, which was the third highest award of the US Navy at the time.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, infects the Navy Cross at a ceremony aboard a U.S. warship in Pearl Harbor on May 27, 1942 – Photo credit: Library of Congress

Miller continued

A nationwide lecture tour that later went back to sea on board the plane

Bearer Liscombe Bay. He was killed at the Battle of Makin in November 1943

The ship was sunk by a Japanese submarine.

Miller was

Eligible for the Purple Heart Medal; the American Defense Service Medal, Fleet

Clasp; the Asia Pacific Campaign Medal; and the victory medal of World War II.

A Knox class

Frigate, USS Miller (FF-1091) was commissioned on June 30, 1973 and was named in

Honor from Doris Miller.

On October 11, 1991, Alpha Kappa dedicated a bronze plaque to Miller in the Miller Family Park at Pearl Harbor U.S. Naval Base.

Miller’s image was used in a U.S. Navy recruitment poster from 1943 – Photo credit: David Stone Martin / Library of Congress

Miller remains one of the first African American heroes of World War II. In 2001 a “Pearl Harbor” film was released that illustrated Miller’s life. Waco also unveiled a Miller statue in 2017.

And now a new aircraft carrier is being built and launched in 2028 with the name Miller.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas B. Modly, said the name of the aircraft carrier after Miller means that “we honor the contributions of all of our past and present teams, men and women, of every race, religion and origin.”

“Doris Miller stood for all the best in our nation,” said Modly, adding, “and its history deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people continue the watch today.”