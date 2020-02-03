World War II veterans remember the progress after years of segregation and prejudice

NEW ROADS – Brandi B. Harris of WBRZ met with two World War II veterans who said they had made significant progress over the years.

At the age of 101, Leon Dixon reports that he was on duty when the army was still separated. When other soldiers were celebrated for Dixon’s race, his efforts to his country were ignored to make matters worse.

Johnny Jones, also a World War II veteran, remembers similar pre-war prejudices.

He told the WBRZ that he had returned to Mississippi to combat racism and forced segregation.

Jones explained what had happened and said, “Law enforcement agencies in Mississippi said to me,” You’re going on, boy! Over there, boy. “And I said … well, I’m home again.”

But now, says Dixon, he’s thrilled to have seen a black president, and although he and Jones may not have received a hero immediately after returning from the war, both have been honored multiple times in recent years.