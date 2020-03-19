World-wide elites flee Chinese coronavirus threats in private series

As the commercial airline industry is grounded and travel restrictions bite in the face of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the private jet alternative thrives on the insatiable demands of the rich and well-connected.

According to AFP, demand for the super rich has never been stronger. Richard Zaher, CEO of a U.S.-based private charter company, said emails and phone calls will continue to arrive.

“The queries have gone through the roof,” he told AFP, saying his Paramount Business Jets had seen a 400 percent increase in queries, and bookings reached about 20-25 percent.

“It’s completely coronavirus,” he added.

“We are seeing our regular private jet customers want as they normally do. However, we have this surprise from customers who come our way and most of them have never been deprived. “

The reason for the lawsuit is explained by the fact that private flyers do not want to limit themselves to hundreds of people with “unknown” travel stories.

Private passengers also clear customs and immigration separate from busy airports, allowing them to move freely whether on a holiday trip or to a conference in distant locations:

A spokeswoman for the air charter service in Hong Kong told AFP that they had seen a 70 percent increase in fixed bookings at the financial center, Shanghai and Beijing in January and February, and that they had recorded a 170 percent jump in new ones. clients during the same period.

“He’s the kind of people who are rich enough but don’t necessarily charter, who may charter the only one,” said James Royds-Jones, director of executive operations, Air Pacific.

A recent reservation involved a family moving from Hong Kong to the Thai city of Chiang Mai.

“People are trying almost to pack their house on a private plane,” he said. “I also settle in, I guess the only thing on the private side of things … you can have your pets with you.”

The Financial Times is also reporting an increase in global reservations for private jet facilities, according to Hong Kong International Airport only to have its busiest day for private jet activity this week as recorded. wealthy residents of the territory and Chinese citizens rush into the city before the authorities prevail. strict quarantine measures on newcomers.

The airport was nearing its maximum capacity of 30 private jets on Wednesday, and the Hong Kong Business Aviation Center added landings and takeoffs had reached their highest level.

According to Breitbart News, private jet sales were strong last year, driven by the demands of Hollywood and famous companies:

Industry figures show that about 6.90 new commercial jets are expected in the sky in 2019, nine percent in 2018, as businesses and the rich have refreshed their fleets with new models launched by three of the largest private jet manufacturers. Of the world.

