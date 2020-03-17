World-wide pandemic claimed the existence of an All-Eire hero a century in the past

The GAA wasn’t uncovered wanting when it arrived to cancelling all exercise because of the coronavirus pandemic — a precedent was established in excess of 100 a long time when the Excellent Flu swept the state, writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

Jim Guerin, the scorer three targets in the 1914 All-Ireland hurling last for Clare, who died in the Great Flu epidemic in 1918/19.

In late 2018 a knot of GAA adult males, ladies and small children with their camáns and instruments gathered in Fenloe Graveyard exterior Newmarket-on-Fergus in Co Clare to commemorate their very long-neglected hurling hero Jim Guerin.

5 several years prior to that Guerin was briefly catapulted back again into Clare’s hurling vernacular in the aftermath of Shane O’Donnell’s a few-target salvo in the dramatic 2013 All-Ireland ultimate replay victory.

Guerin was in the information as a touchstone for immortality — 99 many years earlier he hit a hat-trick in Clare’s All-Ireland victory above Laois in what was the first closing performed on Jones’s Road just after the City and Suburban Racecourse was renamed Croke Park.

Along with the other Newmarket-on-Fergus gamers on Clare’s very first All-Ireland profitable facet — John Fox, Jim ‘Bawn’ Clancy and Rob Doherty — Guerin was commemorated in verse before long right after that 1914 victory:

“Dashing into battle like lions to the fold,

Who’ll see these gentlemen yet again,

As Doherty and Guerin then,

With Clancy and Fox slashing fearless and free”

Virtually hauntingly it was sung to the air of ‘O’Donnell Abú’, but what gave the All-Eire objective heroes virtually a century aside an further dimension were being the similarities that went very well further than the symmetry of scoring stats.

They were almost the same age when plucked from their All-Eire match-day squads at the 11th hour and offered a spot on Clare’s starting 15 20-12 months-aged Guerin hadn’t started out in the Munster ultimate gain over Cork — just like 19-year-previous O’Donnell hadn’t lined out in the drawn All-Ireland closing in opposition to the Rebels.

The relaxation was heritage.

Now, it is the poignancy attached to Guerin’s tale which is supplied refreshing relevance in light of the coronavirus pandemic, since he lived, hurled, and tragically died in the course of the Fantastic Flu epidemic that swept as a result of the place and the world in 1918-19.

“Clare experienced the most affordable amount of deaths from the flu in 1918 when in comparison to all other counties in Eire,” states historian Ida Milne, “but Jim Guerin was 1 of 49 from the county that died that 12 months.

“His dying genuinely demonstrates how the flu hit the GAA, but apart from that GAA fixtures all over the region were tremendously curtailed by the epidemic. Equally All-Eire football and hurling finals in 1918 ended up postponed.

“When the football final was eventually played in February 1919, Tipperary’s top scorer Davy Tobin couldn’t play versus Wexford due to the fact of the flu, even though flu prevented Larry Stanley — Kildare’s captain when they gained the 1919 All-Ireland — from actively playing in the 1918 Leinster semi-closing from Louth,” she claims.

Jim Guerin was in whole overall health for the majority of 1918 hurling championship, but he experienced passed away by the time the protracted marketing campaign concluded in January 1919 when Limerick conquer Wexford in the All-Eire last.

His very last Clare visual appeal arrived versus Limerick in the Munster ultimate the past September, becoming one of the number of Banner gamers to hold their head superior in a chastening 11-3 to 1-2 defeat. A few months later he was dead.

“Gaels during Clare will regret to listen to of the loss of life of a person of the ideal recognised and well-liked Gaels in Clare, who has just absent to his very long relaxation,” described The Saturday Report in late December 1918.

“This is Mr James Guerin of Ballycar who worthily upheld the credits of the Banner County in quite a few a challenging-fought discipline. He was one of the splendid combination which represented Clare at Thurles and later on in the All-Eire Championship at Croke Park and received the coveted medals for Clare. His vigorous wellbeing was unable to avert the dreadful flu and an attack was adopted by acute pneumonia, to which he succumbed.”

Guerin was only 24. He attended Ballycar Countrywide University that would later on count President Michael D Higgins as its most famed alumnus, even though the hurling relationship with the faculty is maintained in the current working day by teacher Cian Dillon, the 2013 All-Ireland winner, who also captained Clare to Nationwide League achievement in 2016.

“Jim Guerin was 1 of the very best adult men of my time,” recalled Jim ‘Bawn’ Clancy, when interviewed for Gaelic Weekly in 1970. “The Ballycar person proved his worthy of when he outplayed the good John ‘Tyler’ Mackey in the 2nd round of the championship in 1914,” he said.

“Jim Guerin lived a existence that was not standard, but that touched several, a lot of people”, nearby historian Colm Liddy informed the ceremony marking the centenary of his dying in December 2018.

“The 1914 group shone as a beacon that it was probable that a Clare staff could attain the quite summit of hurling. It gave many generations at minimum some little bit of hope that it could materialize. Jim Guerin, even though his existence was slash tragically limited, manufactured a variance. I salute you.”

His tragic passing underscores the great importance of the speedy and decisive motion made by the latest GAA administration in the earlier week in the fight from coronavirus.

“The hold off in this season’s games is occasioned by the influenza epidemic,” wrote Cork Examiner GAA correspondent, PD Mehigan, identified as Carbery, in the similar 7 days that Jim Guerin’s death was noted in 1918.

“When equally All-Ireland remaining video games are played it is hoped that the throughout the world ailments will be significantly less prejudicial to the pleasure of peaceful trials of ability,” he wrote.

Carbery’s phrases are as appropriate to 2020 as they have been around 100 yrs back.

