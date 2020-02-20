[world-wide-web-end-users-worked-up-over-hong-kong-movie-star-julian-cheung-at-dinner-with-policemen]

An harmless meal that Hong Kong celebrity Julian Cheung (left) had with the police pressure got netizens all labored up. — Photograph via Facebook/ Chi.Lam.827

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Social media are not using kindly to Hong Kong superstar Julian Cheung participating in a dinner with the island state’s police pressure with other stars.

They made the decision to vent their frustrations in opposition to Cheung through social media soon after photographs and a video exhibiting Cheung at the party went viral.

A individual photograph that net customers took offence to was of Cheung with senior law enforcement officer Frankie Chu, who in 2018 was jailed for three months right after hitting a bystander with a baton for the duration of Hong Kong’s Occupy protests in 2014.

Even the social media accounts of Cheung’s wife Anita Yuen and their son Morton were being not spared with web consumers voicing their displeasure about Cheung’s participation in the supper.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that amongst all those existing at the evening meal have been Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang, Alan Tam and Alex Fong Chung-solar.

In accordance to the attendees of the meal, it was a social function and these who designed an concern out of it were being just creating a mountain out of a molehill.

TVB actor Bobby Au Yeung claimed famous people are entitled to have friends and that is unavoidable.

In the meantime, Oriental Every day reported that Yuen had originally ignored the destructive reviews on her social media.

She, nevertheless, spoke up when world wide web consumers commented on Morton’s social media stating they are dissatisfied with Julian.

“The youngster did not dedicate any completely wrong, can we not harass him?” she replied.

The connection between Hong Kong folks and the law enforcement force has been strained following a sequence of demonstrations that led to the individuals accusing the pressure of law enforcement brutality.