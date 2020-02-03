Worldline’s Ingenico deal gives birth to Titan

divide

According to numerous reports on Monday (February 3), two European payment powers – Worldline and Ingenico – are merging into a $ 8.6 billion deal to create the industry’s fourth largest company in space.

France’s Worldline acquires rival Ingenico with 81 percent shares and 19 percent cash. The transaction gives Ingenico an implicit equity value of EUR 7.8 billion.

In the largest business to date in 2020, the combined company will create the fourth largest payment company in the world with a forecast net turnover of 2019 of 5.3 billion euros.

Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer of Worldline, will lead the new company as CEO. Ingenico’s chairman, Bernard Bourigeaud, is expected to be appointed non-executive chairman.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, with Grapinet indicating that it is a “groundbreaking transaction for the industrial consolidation of European payments”.

The merger offers Worldline the opportunity to “strengthen its leadership position in Europe” while creating a “more diversified portfolio than its US counterparts,” said research firm Bryan, Garnier & Co.

Bourigeaud said the acquisition offers “a unique opportunity to equate the undisputed European champion in payments with the largest international players.”

The combined company will employ 20,000 people in 50 countries with 1 million traders and 1,200 customers from financial institutions.

“There’s a lot going on in our world from a competitive perspective,” Nick Tubb, head of Ingenico’s commercial affairs department for e-commerce, told CNBC in an interview late last year. “We see ongoing consolidation in the market, creating a lot of value.”

So far, mergers and transactions in payment transactions, especially in the area of ​​digital payments and FinTech, are bubbling in 2020. The biggest project so far was of course Visa, which has signed a contract to buy FinTech company Plaid for $ 5.3 billion.

Regardless, Far Point announced in a deal with a blank check company that it had completed a $ 2.6 billion merger with Swiss company Global Blue, which in turn is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

