World’s major three with each other at Sawgrass

World No 1 Rory McIlroy will be joined by earth No 2 Jon Rahm and No 3 Brooks Koepka in the marquee grouping for the opening two rounds of the Players Championship this week.

McIlroy is the defending winner at TPC Sawgrass in addition to the present-day FedExCup winner and PGA Tour Player of the Yr.

Other noteable groups will involve Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Webb Simpson, Justin Rose plays together with Adam Scott and Xander Schauffele, whilst youthful guns Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Matthew Wolff will engage in jointly. All 3 have presently gained prior to their 23rd birthdays.

The winner of this week’s even in Florida, will acquire $2.7m, just about as substantially as Tiger Woods gained in his to start with two seasons as a professional.

Woods, incidentally, will overlook The Players for the initially time when not recovering from any of his 9 surgical procedures. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports activities Administration, stated last 7 days, “Back just not all set. Not lengthy term concern.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy managed anything nobody has finished considering the fact that Woods two decades back right after racking up his seventh straight prime-5 end on the PGA Tour.

But that was scant consolation to him just after a mediocre ultimate spherical at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando on Sunday.

McIlroy started off the day two strokes at the rear of England’s right away leader Tyrrell Hatton, but two quick double-bogeys late on the entrance nine all but finished his possibilities at Bay Hill in Orlando as he shot a four-about-par 76 to complete equivalent fifth.

“Two loose pictures price tag me,” McIlroy stated “I stood up listed here yesterday and claimed the vital was to hold the massive quantities off the card and I built two (significant numbers) right now.”

McIlroy dropped two shots at the par-5 sixth, just after firing his 3rd shot from a greenside bunker into rocks outside of the eco-friendly from where he had to get a penalty stroke.

Factors went from bad to worse at the par-4 ninth when he pulled his generate out-of-bounds for another double and, even though there were no additional dropped photographs on the back again 9, the destruction had been performed.

“There is a ton of similarity concerning the commence of this year and the start of past year, of possibilities and not converting but knowing the game is pretty substantially there,” he claimed immediately after the spherical.

“I’ll retain knocking on the door.”