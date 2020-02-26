[world’s-oldest-dwelling-male-has-died-at-age-112-in-japan]

Chitetsu Watanabe, 112, poses following to the calligraphy he wrote right after currently being awarded as the world’s oldest dwelling male by Guinness Planet Data, in Joetsu, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Kyodo Information through AP)

Hong Kong (CNN)— The world’s oldest residing guy, Chitetsu Watanabe, has handed absent in Japan at the age of 112, the Niigata prefecture governing administration reported in a assertion Tuesday.

Watanabe, who was residing at a nursing home in Niigata, was born on March 5th, 1907. He was formally verified by the Guinness Planet Document as the oldest living male on February 12 this calendar year. He died on Sunday, February 23.

In accordance to the Guinness Environment Report, he was born in Niigata and later on moved to Taiwan to work on a sugar cane plantation. He returned to Japan and worked as an worker at an agricultural business office in Niigata till his retirement.

Watanabe died ahead of he could assert the title of the oldest guy at any time. He was just 4 many years shy of the file, which is held by Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who was born on 19 April 1897 and passed away aged 116 decades and 54 times on June 2013, according to Guinness.

In an interview with a area paper in January 2019, Watanabe said the solution to residing a very long existence was “not to get indignant and continue to keep a smile on your confront.”