Worldwide vinyl production threatened by huge fire in California

The production of records worldwide is threatened after a serious fire in a production plant in California.

A fire broke out at the Apollo Masters plant in Banning, California on Thursday (February 6), as The Desert Sun reports. The system supplies the lacquer for vinyl records.

Apollo Masters reports about the incident on her website: “We are very sad to report that the Apollo Masters production and storage facility had a devastating fire and suffered catastrophic damage. The best news is that all of our employees are safe.

“We are currently uncertain about our future and are considering options as we try to overcome this difficult time. Thank you for all the support we have received over the years and for the encouragement and support we have received from all of you. “

Ben Blackwell, founder of Nashville’s Third Man Records, expressed concern about the impact of the fire on Pitchfork and said, “I understand that this fire will be a problem for the vinyl industry worldwide.

“There are only TWO companies in the world that manufacture coatings, and the other company, MDC in Japan, struggled to keep up with demand even before this development started.”

He continued: “I imagine that this will affect EVERYONE, not just third man pressing and third man mastering, but how much remains to be seen. I don’t want to be an alarmist. But I’m trying to be realistic, unlike Pollyannish. “

The Toronto-based press shop Duplication also shared its concerns after the incident, calling it a “catastrophe for the vinyl press industry”. In addition, there will be a “lack of paint” and the factories may “have to be closed or pulled back” for a while.

Last year the true extent of a fire at Universal Studios in Hollywood was revealed in 2008 with unheard titles by Nirvana, R.E.M., Soundgarden, Beck, Janet Jackson, Eminem, Nine Inch Nails and many others.