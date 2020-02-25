[worn-looking-dr-m-ends-day-one-particular-as-interim-pm-with-state-however-in-uncertainty]

Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves the Perdana Putra setting up in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad left his first working day of get the job done at 5.45pm now with the nation no closer to escaping its current political turmoil.

The visibly tired 94-year-aged did not quit to converse to about 60 media employees who have been waiting outside the house his office due to the fact 8am.

Rather, he shared his common cheeky smile adopted by a speedy wave as he departed for house with a massive security depth.

Currently, it was a 1-person clearly show for Dr Mahathir in managing the governing administration, soon after his sudden resignation yesterday positioned the country into unfamiliar territory with no ministers or deputies nevertheless in the administration.

He invested the better aspect of his day meeting political party leaders due to the fact clocking in at 9am.

Between them were being Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Patinggi Abang Openg, Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng and Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu.

He also achieved with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and will meet with independent MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

In a assertion previously from the Primary Minister’s Place of work, it is recognized Dr Mahathir will clock in as standard tomorrow and is expected to satisfy with extra occasion leaders like Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recognized Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh key minister, but reappointed him as the interim PM right until a successor is named.

The Agong is interviewing the country’s federal lawmakers to establish who amongst them commanded the aid of the vast majority necessary to grow to be the key minister.