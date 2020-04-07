Worried how your old dad and mom in Kolkata are performing in lockdown? Just contact the cops

An elderly woman and a rickshaw puller seen on a deserted Kolkata road amid the shutdown | Representational picture | ANI

Kolkata: Police in the West Bengal cash are not just earning guaranteed the coronavirus lockdown is not violated, they are executing all they can to aid the city’s aged get by with negligible difficulty.

From delivering necessities to accompanying them on dialysis appointments, the Kolkata Police is on its toes seeking to relieve the distress of the elderly who reside alone.

Elderly residents of the city, or their nervous kids residing outside Kolkata, can just leave a message on the law enforcement helpline under Pranam — an special Kolkata Law enforcement initiative for the help of senior citizens — or social media, and help will get there.

“I am a delighted gentleman now to see that my power has become an expert at multitasking… We have established up a special call centre and have a specific selection to cater to the desires of senior citizens,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma stated.

“Apart from the 25,000 members registered with the Pranam initiative, we are serving all the unregistered men and women far too. Just one just needs to get to us via a cell phone phone or social media concept,” he included. “People from the respective police station will be there to assistance them.”

Still left helpless

In accordance to a 2015 report primarily based on Census 2011 figures, Kolkata has a higher share of more than-60-yr-olds than any other metropolitan town. With numerous youngsters leaving the town to appear for careers somewhere else in India or abroad, a wide chunk of this population is thought to be residing by itself.

The national lockdown that kicked in 25 March to check out the distribute of coronavirus has left handful of stores open, taken general public transportation off the roads, and restricted the motion of domestic will help, causing all way of issues for the elderly.

“We are absolutely by itself. There is no one to acquire care of us. We are helpless amid the lockdown,” stated Ranadhir Majumdar, a 78-calendar year-old resident of south Kolkata who lives with his spouse, 70. The couple’s two sons operate in Mumbai.

“We applied to have an aaya (assistant) and a domestic support. Even so, since the lockdown was announced, neither of them is coming,” he added. “We have develop into our very own assist and cook dinner. My wife cooks and I wash the utensils. We equally wash our apparel together… At this age, it is challenging for us to dwell like this, but there is no selection remaining,” he claimed.

When the other struggles stay, the few is grateful to have the support of Kolkata Law enforcement, whose staff fetch them groceries, medications and veggies.

Conversing to ThePrint, Majumdar stated they referred to as law enforcement when they realised they might run out of medications they will need to eat each day.

“We termed up the helpline quantity of Kolkata Law enforcement and asked for the provides. We had almost nothing still left, we also required our medicines… and we choose all those each day,” he included. “Since then, the personnel at Gariahat police station deliver every thing we will need. They consistently examine on us far too,” he said.

Malati Dey, a 75-yr-old who life by itself in close proximity to Park Street in central Kolkata, stated she contacted police when she ran out of all foods products — groceries and veggies.

Immediately after her distress get in touch with, a group of two law enforcement personnel spoke to her and delivered the objects she expected.

Police commissioner Sharma explained the initiative as the “biggest achievement we have achieved”, stating law enforcement personnel’s participation in the physical exercise was voluntary and not by power.

