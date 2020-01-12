Worried Wife Called Husband Before Her Airplane Crashed In Iran: “She Wanted Me To Insure Her”

Loading...

Twenty minutes before the plane took off in the Iranian capital, Sheyda Shadkhoo called her husband on board. She wanted him to assure her that everything would be fine, he said.

She had taken three weeks off her job in Toronto to visit her mother and sisters in Tehran. Her vacation was over and she wanted to go back to Canada with her husband Hassan Shadkhoo. Their flight went from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital Kiev early Wednesday.

“I spoke to her … 20 minutes before the plane took off,” he said in Toronto on Wednesday night. She was concerned about the tensions between Tehran and the United States after President Donald Trump ordered the murder of a top Iranian general last week.

“She wanted me to assure her that there would be no war. I told her not to worry. Nothing will happen,” her husband told CNN’s news partner CBC. She said, ‘OK. I’m supposed to turn off my phone. Goodbye, “That was it.”

The flight from Kiev to Ukraine International Airlines never reached its destination. It crashed a few minutes after launching in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, including Sheyda Shadkhoo and 62 other Canadians.

Hassan Shadkhoo said his wife had a clue that the plane was going to crash and was worried about the people she would leave behind. She posted a selfie on Instagram expressing her fears before leaving Iran.

“She knew. Look at her face, look at the poem she wrote,” he said, holding up his cell phone to show the photo she posted. Then he read the words she wrote, his Voice broke.

“I’m leaving, but … what’s behind me worries me,” he read. “Behind me, behind me. I’m afraid for the people behind me. “

Hassan Shadkhoo said he was devastated and could not imagine life without his 10 year old wife. He was on his way to his wife’s relatives in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

“She was an angel,” he said to CBC. “… I wish I didn’t exist now.”

There are conflicting reports of what caused the plane crash, and Iranian and Ukrainian officials have said they will not speculate.

The crash occurred hours after Iran fired a series of missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops in retaliation for the general’s murder.

