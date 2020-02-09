Worth It: 5 Reasons to Watch “Three Lives, Three Worlds: The Pillow Book”

Dilraba Dilmurat and Vengo Gao come together in the highly anticipated adaptation “Three Lives, Three Worlds: The Pillow Book”. Bai Feng Jiu (Dilraba Dilmurat) is the next online rule for his fox clan. She falls in love with Dong Hua Dijun (Vengo Gao), who saves her life when she is almost attacked by demons. In order to pay off his debt to Dong Hua Dijun, Feng Jiu enters the Tai Chen Palace, Dong Hua’s residence, as a fox in the hope not only of finding a way to reciprocate but also of winning the heart. from Dong Hua. The two go through numerous trials, but will fate finally unite them? Those who love fantastic romantic dramas will definitely want to catch this, and here are a few reasons why you should watch it now!

Warning: minor spoilers for the drama below.

The actors resume their roles of “Eternal Love”

As some of you may know, when a series linked to an already existing drama is produced, it is not always guaranteed that the drama will bring back the actors to play their characters. Fortunately for the fans of “Eternal Love”, Dilraba and Vengo Gao, who played Bai Feng Jiu and Dong Hua Dijun respectively, are resuming their roles (and this time as leads) in their own drama!

Other familiar faces that return are Wang Xiao, who plays Si Ming, and Wayne Liu, although this time he plays the comic character Yan Chi Wu. Other familiar characters such as Zhe Yan, the Immortal Phoenix, and Bai Zhen do also part of this series but with new actors taking the roles. In any case, it’s exciting to see old and new cast members come together to adapt the love story of Feng Jiu and Dong Hua.

A different scenario from “Eternal Love”

For new viewers who haven’t watched “Eternal Love”, don’t worry because “Three Lives, Three Worlds: The Pillow Book” is a new and separate story from its related series. This show, in particular, is an adaptation of his novel, so you don’t have to have seen “Eternal Love” to understand the romance of Feng Jiu and Dong Hua. Fans who know the couple will get source material from the novel that the aforementioned drama was not allowed to portray, which is exciting because it won’t just be news of a narrative we already know.

Yang Mi makes an appearance as Bai Qian in this drama

Of course, for viewers eager for certain “Eternal Love” connections, the writers made sure to include references to Bai Qian, Feng Jiu’s aunt, and they also included Ah Li (Bai Qian’s son and Ye Hua) in the drama! What is even more exciting is that Yang Mi will make an appearance since this show is produced by the society on which it depends. Everyone missing the Qing Qiu Gugu should log in to watch it again on the screen!

Decent CGI and special effects

CGI in dramas is usually a failure, as there is not a budget large enough to splurge like the movies. However, the CGI for this drama is actually pretty decent. The feng Jiu fox shape is particularly well done. The other special effects used to make this world heavenly and mystical are also well done! It is pretty clear that this drama has a budget good enough to ensure that the conceptions of the fantasy world are developed and give off the vibrations of what the celestial realm might look like.

Configuration of Feng Jiu characters

Feng Jiu begins as a character who has been spoiled and loved by everyone around her. She is also the only nine-tailed red fox that exists and is known for her beauty. Due to his growth in such an environment, Feng Jiu has an immature personality at first and will sometimes find himself unknowingly in serious problems. Although I like the pretty troublemaker Feng Jiu who loves Dong Hua, I can’t wait to see how she transforms as the arcs fall apart. The writers have made a good configuration for the development of his character and I look forward to the process of Feng Jiu becoming a leader worthy of his Qing Qiu clan.

“Three lives, three worlds: the pillow book” lives up to expectations. It’s an aesthetically pleasing drama with a big world to explore and it presents a relationship that not only crosses different lives but is capable of highlighting the cute, the anguish and the melodramatic romance of its main roles. There is also a lot of humor and cheerfulness to balance the saddest moments of the show. The secondary characters also provide a nice comic relief and will make you take root for their romantic success. So far, this has been a fun watch, and it’s really welcome that we get a new plot for our two main characters. If you hesitate to watch this series, try it. It’s a drama worthy of the frenzy to add to your watch list!

Watch the romance of Feng Jiu and Dong Hua Dijun through three lives:

Watch now

isms is a longtime fan of Asian dramas and variety shows. Do not hesitate to drop the recommendations of shows to watch!

Currently viewing: “Three lives, three worlds: the pillow book”, “Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko Made mo” and “A day or a day”

Looking forward to: “A murderous affair at Horizon Tower” and “Ordinary Glory”

How do you feel in this article?