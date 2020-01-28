WOTSO WorkSpace, OzHarvest, Beauty Brand X + More

WOTSO WorkSpace, the innovative workspace provider that takes over Australia, is looking for full-time Community Receptionist (ADEL) to be the contact person for members and visitors. The role’s roles include distributing email, conducting workspace tours, involving new members, and engaging in community building activities. The ideal candidate has experience in customer service, an eye for detail and is ready for a challenge. If you are a friendly, hardworking, sociable and confident person, apply now!

OzHarvestAustralia’s leading food rescue agency is looking for a full-time position Executive for fundraising projects (SYD) be responsible for achieving the donation goals for identified donation projects. Key roles in the role include account management, revenue generation, and program management. To be outstanding in this role, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or higher in economics, marketing, communications or the like, a valid Working With Children Check (WWCC), a valid Police Check and more than 2 years of experience in a customer relationship role. Apply today.

Beauty brand X, a collective of beauty enthusiasts working to bring the latest skin care technology to Australian faces has been on the alert for quite a while Beauty Videographer (SYD), The successful candidate will develop creative video and photo content for BBX’s social media platforms and print media. The ideal applicant has 2-3 years of experience in creating audio and video content at a professional level, editing skills, relevant university degrees and excellent communication skills. Apply here.

The Carlton Club and Windsor Castle looking part time Graphic design & social media manager (MELB) join their team. Apply now!

Slyletica are looking for a full-time position Fashion designer (MELB) Promote trend research and initial mood board conception. Apply today.

Magnum & Co are looking for a full time Senior Earned Media Executive (SYD) to tell compelling stories with creative means. Apply here.

