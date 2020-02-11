CS Soapbox: Would a Joker sequel wear Sully Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar?

Todd Phillips joker caused waves last year because it was not only the most profitable R-rated film ever made, but also possibly redefined the comic genre. Led by Joaquin Phönix’s top-class, Oscar-winning performance as the title character joker is more like a character study about mental illness and social isolation than an action-packed superhero film. This taxi driverBatman’s arch enemy was the guarantor of Phoenix ‘dominance in the award season and culminated on Sunday with his Oscar for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Before his victory, there were rumors that Joker would get a sequel. Both director Phillips and Star Phoenix had expressed interest in returning to the character and world of Arthur Fleck. Despite Phillips’ utter contempt for the traditional blockbuster (based on Scorsese’s “Theme Park Ride” definition), his trip to the DC universe contradicted the expectations associated with it. Movies like Joker’s lower budget (around $ 55 million) and unique approach to the otherwise expensive starting material joker A smart investment – comic films don’t need explosions or CGI to be successful at the box office. All you need is a good script and a mystical performance.

RELATED: CS Soapbox: Do We Really Want / Need a Joker Sequel?

Both Phillips and Phoenix described in various interviews joker as a unique interpretive film that (outside of its central performance) largely succeeds due to its lack of definition. His main character often sees and hears things that don’t exist and seduces the audience into a wealth of contradicting stories. The film joker is an extension of the character to which a story of origin is to be linked – the whole process, which is comparable to flying a kite in a hurricane (yes, that is a paraphrase from spook). joker uses his comic origins to illustrate Arthur Fleck’s backstory, and captivates audiences with a talk show that comes straight from The dark knight returns, the Joker character’s desire to have a “multi-choice” background story The murder joke until the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents from almost every Batman comic. All of these comic-like things mislead the audience joker tells you that if it is not (not in the traditional sense) it is a comic story.

ON joker shouldn’t be because of the money, awards, or success of the film or its star. It would be an injustice to history to allow these things to influence creative decisions joker a story that probably started with Heath Ledger in 2008 The dark knight, When Ledger’s Joker first appeared on the screen and told the world that “what doesn’t kill you just makes you strange”, it was essentially the guiding principle for the character: the Joker works as long as it remains strange, new and unusual exciting. When this joker made a habit of telling other characters “how he got these scars,” he laid the foundation for Phillips’ joker, Abuse by a drunken father and self-harm to alleviate the insecurity of a mutilated woman (who then “cannot see him”) are similarly f-ed up in their subjects of loneliness, betrayal and justice. Despite the fact that the Joker character was like an iceberg, we wanted to know what was beneath the surface.

Ledger eventually won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Joker, and his untimely death prevented him from playing the role in again The dark knight rises (he was originally registered for two films), so there is no telling what would have become of the character. As a result, Hollywood continued the character’s live action journey The dark knight Trilogy about Jared Leto’s lackluster recording Suicide Mission and now Phoenix ‘Oscar winner appearance in jokerHe is the second actor to win an Oscar for this role.

It should be emphasized that Ledger’s Joker and Phoenix’s Joker are very different. Ledger’s Joker is a deadly but calculated maniac, while Phoenix ‘Arthur Fleck is an awkward, broken man. We have already been told a lot more about Arthur Fleck than about Ledger’s Joker (albeit indirectly). Despite all the money she has earned, she is making one joker Continuing with Joaquin, who reinterprets the role, risks getting rid of the award-winning mystery of the performance. If you have “more to say about the role,” it could exhaust the ocean, so to speak.

RELATED: CS Soapbox: Is 1917 the Greatest World War I Film Ever Made?

The end of joker sees Fleck laugh in Arkham, suggesting that the entire film is either a fantasy or a biased storyline. No matter, nobody wants these questions to be answered. Sure, you could revise the Joker character in a way that Fleck paints as inspiration for other Jokers, but then you would end up doing just another version of the film that we have already seen. In theory, you could do another Joker story with another actor and explore other topics besides mental illness, but what about the Joker character that isn’t tied to his precarious / contradictory perception of reality?

We have seen Oscar winners repeat their roles in sequels. It rarely lives up to the original. Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar as Hannibal Lecter in silence of the Lambs and then returned in an extremely unbearable way for Hannibal and Red Dragon, Michael Douglas won with Gordon Gekko Wall Street and then returned for the matte sheen Wall street: money never sleeps, Tommy Lee Jones won in for his role as Samuel Gerard The refugeeand then chased another refugee in US Marshals, Gene Hackman gave his best performance as Popeye Doyle in The French connection and then made T for some reasonhe French connection II… The list gets longer as we start considering Oscar-nominated roles (* cough * Jack Sparrow * cough *). The point is, nothing is ever as fresh as the first time you are forced to go deeper, sometimes you reveal too much.

There have been rumors that Todd Phillip’s next film in the DC universe may be a Lex Luthor film with a leading role joker Bradley Cooper producer. If done similarly jokerAs a well-founded, small-scale character study that aims to further develop or redefine the character, this could work perfectly. Eventually, Joker 2 doesn’t have to be the joker. A spiritual successor simply has to continue the trend of credible storytelling, similar to the classic score films that Joker has now brought into the DC universe. A renewed visit to Arthur Fleck would reduce the character and turn him into a full comic book. Joker would prove to be an abomination to the world created by Phillips.

Part of the Heaths Joker appeal The dark knight is the fact that it was such a unique achievement. If he had been the bad guy of The dark knight risesHe could have been fantastic, but Ledger’s presentation is perfect as it is. The same goes for Phoenix. The chance Joker 2 Another Oscar for Phoenix is ​​highly unlikely. There’s a better chance of tiring audiences who have been blessed with two fascinating joker performances in less than two decades. It is not necessary to try a third at the expense of its predecessors. joker gave the audience a handful of rhetorical questions that, when answered, sullied Phillips ‘and Phoenix’ Oscar winner Joker: let’s not kill the character, let’s keep it strange.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)