Would Todd Gurley make sense to the Houston Texans?

Rumors say Todd Gurley may be trading this off-season. Would it be wise for the Houston Texans to take a step back for the retreating star?

Could the Houston Texans decide to go all-in and act for Todd Gurley since he is guaranteed $ 13 million in 2020? Would he be worth the amount he owed and what would you offer Gurley if you were the Texans and were interested?

Many questions are asked in the paragraph above, but Gurley could make the Texans a better insult. Imagine an insult: Deshaun Watson at the quarterback, DeAndre Hopkins at the wide receiver, Laremy Tunsil as the left attacker and Gurley at the return.

It could be a very dangerous insult to the opposing teams to fight every week, and it would be an insult that would not have to be Gurley’s main focus, but one that he could have succeeded with Duke Johnson.

On the other hand, there are two red flags, and that’s the above-mentioned $ 13 million owed in 20 (which would make him the second highest paid player on the squad) and the fact that he has had a knee injury in the past Couple years.

These are not just red flags, but big hurdles that must be overcome if there is ever going to be a trade between the Los Angeles Rams and the Texans.

Looking back at season 19, Gurley had the worst yards in a season with 857 yards to 223 carry in 15 games played. Gurley averaged 14.9 transfers per game, 3.8 yards per transfer and 57.1 yards per game. Gurley rushed for 12 touchdowns and also got 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Gurley could not race 100 yards in one game all season and never had more than 25 carry in one game. Gurley only had more than 20 baby games three times and the first time in season 19 was week 11 when the Rams protected his knee and wanted to reduce the risk of injury.

There is a possibility that the Texans are not interested at all, and here is the opportunity to re-sign Carlos Hyde, for whom the Texans acted in the off-season 19 when Lamar Miller was injured the previous season.

Hyde played 19 in 16 games in which he completed 1,070 yards and six touchdowns on 245 carry runs. Hyde had 15.3 tries per game, with 4.4 yards per carry average and a total of 66.9 yards per game. Hyde also caught 10 shots for 42 yards and no landings.

From NFL Now: The #Rams will have to make a decision on how to deal with RB Todd Gurley, but they will meet with him first this year to discuss his knee, plans, and how to proceed. All options are on the table. pic.twitter.com/r0vE0vEmVI

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet), February 6, 2020

The majority of Texans receiving outside the backfield were performed by Duke Johnson, who had 44 receptions for 410 yards, an average of 9.3 yards per reception and 25.6 yards per game. Johnson also got three touchdown passes and had a reception for over 20 yards. Another Johnson statistic is that 18 of his 44 receptions went for a first down.

After the Texans thought about it – and although Gurley has so much potential for success in the past – the price of a draft choice they can’t afford, plus the $ 13 million a season, would make no sense to Houston result in starting a trade for Gurley.

As exciting as it would be to win a player like Gurley, the price will be high, and to be honest the draft has some very talented running backs that will be younger and have become available in the second round of the ’20 NFL draft cheaper contracts.

When the Texans make a trade this off-season, they should focus on defense if they want a superstar-level player, and focus on the draft or free agency when it comes to the running back position for the NFL Season 2020 goes.