Would you like to get to know Japanese cinema? Get to know Mark Schilling

Simultaneously with the end of the Heisei era (1989-2019), seasoned film critic Mark Schilling, who began his Japanese career in 1989 as a reviewer of the Japan Times, published a compilation of his best film writing in the past two decades.

Art, cult and trade: Japanese cinema by Mark Schilling since 2000.

482 pages of Awai Books

The book “Art, Cult and Commerce: Japanese Cinema Since 2000” serves as a compendium of the ins and outs of the Japanese film industry through hundreds of reviews of critically acclaimed hits as well as overlooked indies, thoughtful essays, “best films of the year” lists and more than 60 interviews with some of the most famous Japanese film greats, including Hirokazu Kore-eda, Naomi Kawase, Hayao Miyazaki and Sion Sono.

Schilling not only writes for the Japan Times and other publications such as Variety, Newsweek and the Asian Wall Street Journal, but also advises the Udine Far East Film Festival. He was a jury member for film awards and worked as a screenplay consultant for the Hollywood film “The Last Samurai”.

With just over 30 years of experience in the film industry, Schilling would like to surprise when he reviews a film.

“I’m looking for something new. It depends. Fortunately, some people out there can still do it. There are no limits,” he said in an interview in the Japan Times offices.

Schilling refers to the latest trends in the industry in Japan, which make the feeling of surprise difficult: domestic films trump foreign imports and large studios, especially Toho, dominate the market and produce films based on manga, novels and TV dramas.

“I can’t see that change,” he says. “You’re watching all ten box office films that were shot a long time ago, and probably seven or eight are from Toho. Shochiku or Toei could get one. Every now and then one of the other companies sneaks in, but it’s usually Toho because it has the closest ties to (networks like) Fuji TV, works with the biggest animators and has the biggest theater chain. ‘

The lack of originality may explain why Schilling rarely awards five stars in his reviews. “To be honest, there aren’t that many five-star Japanese films. You compare them to (Yasujiro) Ozu, (Akira) Kurosawa and (Mikio) Naruse,” he says. “A five-star film has to be Being a masterpiece, five stars means it’s the best thing I’ve seen in years. ”Still, there are enough gems in the industry to justify this book and keep Schilling writing.

In his essays, Schilling examines how real encounters undoubtedly influence the way a film is viewed. In one of the collection’s most frightening pieces, he examines his experience of being attacked in Rome and how it changed his views of violence on the canvas.

“The famous critic Manny Farber said something about the result:” The critic does not watch the film, the man watches the film, “he says, thinking about the essay.” Things you have experienced, things that you have did things you didn’t do, things you regret, things you rejoice in – everything matters when you watch the movie and how you react to it. On the other hand, you could see a movie that could reflect your own experience. “

Schilling compares a scene from Koji Fukada’s “Harmonium” with an event from his youth when he tried to save a family from drowning in the Miami River in Ohio. The memory is still sharp and the emotional weight of the 2 year old child that could not be saved has remained with him.

“I thought about it and dreamed for years. When I saw (actor Kanji) Furutachi had the same experience where he screamed and was stunned, maybe another reviewer would say that he goes beyond acting, but I thought no, it wasn’t because I was saw exactly the same reaction from this baby’s grandmother, ”he says. “It hit me so hard that he hit the scene. … you can find out whether a film was recorded correctly or incorrectly due to an incident. “

Another of his essays begins: “Film critics often have a not entirely secret wish to get behind the camera themselves.”

Schilling himself made the step from writing over the film to writing and producing his own. But even after years of rubbing shoulders with film insiders, he found the process of filmmaking to be an experience that opened his eyes.

“It’s instructive to go through this whole process and see how difficult it is … it’s an education,” he says. “I feel like I’m making a film with the audience. I’m not trying to be a fake filmmaker. I look at it from the audience’s perspective.”

With his foray into filmmaking, Schilling remains true to his roots as a critic.

Mark Schilling has been a film critic at The Japan Times since 1989 and regularly writes reviews of Japanese film. His latest reviews can be read online at bit.ly/jtfilm.Nonfiction

