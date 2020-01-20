Would you like your brand to be present on TikTok? Here are your options

If you’re in marketing or branding, you’re probably over 24 years old. If you are older than 24 you have a good chance that you are not at TikTok.

TikTok is a social media network that is similar to the now defunct Vine, but offers more features and better technologies. The core offering consists of short videos that are created by users as a continuous full-screen video feed and forwarded to them. You may still remember it as Musical.ly before it was bought by the Chinese company Bytedance, merged with an app called Douyin and renamed TikTok (in China it’s still called Douyin).

Similar to Musical.ly, it is full of lip-syncing programs for teenagers and dances. A key difference, however, is that TikTok is the most downloaded app in the App Store. It is currently the fastest growing social media network in the world and should remain so.

Like many social media giants, TikTok was surrounded by numerous controversies. As it is a Chinese company, there were questions about government involvement, data security, and content moderation. The latter is the biggest controversy so far. In late 2019, The Guardian unveiled Tik Tok’s content guidelines, which include a strong moderation of LGBT content in countries like Turkey. Users have reported content restrictions on topics that are inconsistent with China’s international interests, particularly protests in Hong Kong. TikTok is determined to prove its independence from China – but it’s an evolving story, so it’s always a good idea to find out about the latest news.

How do you market a brand on TikTok?

You will be pleased to know that you have many options. To make reading easier, I divide them into organic and paid ones. If you’ve spearheaded UK marketing for a fairly large brand, you might want to go straight to the paid brand, but also – hi! I run an agency.

Bio

The TikTok algorithm is pretty inviting at the moment. If you assume that your content is both interesting and relevant, you can achieve sustainable organic growth better than on Instagram or Twitter. As you scroll through TikTok, you may notice videos of people you don’t follow without any commitment appearing in your discovery feed. I have no way to check this, but I’m pretty sure that a zero-likes photo by a user I don’t know will have little chance of ever appearing on my Instagram discovery page.

You might be thinking, “ok, right?” You are not a teenager with too much time. You are trying to market a brand here. You don’t want to be at TikTok. That’s fair – but your brand may have a mascot. Or you could create a mascot. Or you can find an enthusiastic employee who is a great host.

Take Big Potato, a London-based board game studio. Almost 13,000 followers were organically amassed in just a few months, mostly using the company mascot (a plush potato) and their staff to host TikToks and take part in challenges.

It creates content that feels both relevant and local. Brands often misunderstand TikTok and ultimately create TikToks that teenagers relentlessly ridicule and tear apart in the comments. Big Potato’s marketing team deserves credit for not falling into this trap.

We can learn a few things from Big Potato:

Don’t jump on every trend. The perfect sound or hashtag challenge will come sooner or later. Watch and wait for the opportunity to create content that will suit both your brand and TikTok as a platform.

You need to spend some time with TikTok to find out what works and what doesn’t. You want to create content that provides entertainment and does not create secondhand embarrassment. Contact a Generation Z advisor, even if it is a young child. They will tell you whether you are accidentally participating in an insensitive trend or are just painfully uncool.

And finally: Don’t overproduce your content. The beauty of TikTok is how DIY feels. High production values ​​reveal brands, and here it is important to feel at home on the platform. Leave your most beautiful content for Instagram.

But if you are looking for more, there is more. So much more.

Paid

TikTok offers a wide selection, from traditional in-feed ads (which resemble Instagram stories) to complex hashtag challenges and custom effects.

A hashtag challenge is probably the most innovative ad format at TikTok. You can create a challenge that will then be advertised on the app’s exploration page. The challenge itself could be anything: a dance routine, lip syncing, a short comedy sketch, the creative use of a filter or a sound that TikTok offers. There are many options and very small limits.

One of the most notable examples of hashtag challenges comes from Chipotle’s # lidflip campaign. As you guessed, users had to flip the lid of a chipotle box and demonstrate their capabilities. Of course, to participate, you had to have a chipotle box. Since TikTok users want to take part in challenges (as their fan base grows), they are flocked to Chipotle. Talk about a healthy ROI!

What about something more traditional?

If the hashtag challenge is too wild for your brand, you have a few additional options.

In-feed ads appear when users scroll through the app between two creator videos. It sounds intrusive, but as long as the ad feels native, this format can be very successful. Keeping your production value low will also improve your look-through rate, as users watch longer before they find they’re staring at an ad.

To take your in-feed ad to another level, you can use a top-view ad. It’s a full-screen video that users see immediately when they open the app.

Another step is a brand takeover. Similar to a top view ad, the first thing you see when you open TikTok is, but this is a three-second GIF or image that you can use to link to a hashtag challenge.

The platform also offers custom high-end filters (similar to Snapchat) and influencer tools to boost your campaigns.

If all of this sounds good and you’re ready to spend your hard-earned, paid budget on TikTok, I have reasonably bad news for you: While TikTok’s advertising is still in its infancy, you have to go through the internal team to do media purchases. The downside is that it may take a little longer than other platforms. On the other hand, however, you will want to build a relationship with TikTok before they grow so big that brands with budgets that don’t cost millions are not considered.

So should you do it?

The answer is perhaps a resounding one. If your brand appeals to Gen Zs, probably yes. If you trust your team or agency and believe that you can create compelling, fun and relevant content – definitely.

However, don’t expect TikTok to be the next Instagram or Snapchat. It’s a separate, more specific platform that will never work for everyone. Brand presence at TikTok is not required. If you feel that it is of no use to you, it will probably not help you. At least not organically.

MJ Widomska, founder and creative director, YRS TRULY