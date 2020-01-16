Wounded Holy Cross rowers expected to survive after a Florida crash in which Grace Rett died

The five rowers from the College of the Holy Cross and their coach staying in the hospital after a crash that killed their teammate, Grace Rett, are expected to survive, a doctor said Thursday, while members of the men’s rowing team fundraising campaign to help cover medical costs.

“All victims are expected to survive,” Dr. said. Jason Moore, surgeon at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute at Fort Pierce, Florida to reporters at a Thursday press conference.

“Some of them still don’t know what their options will be in the long run,” Moore said, “but for most patients right now, most patients seem to have a good prognosis.”

Eight patients, including the drivers of both vehicles involved in the fatal crash, were brought to Lawnwood on Wednesday. From Thursday afternoon, three remained in critical condition, two were in serious condition and two were in good condition. A student was fired on Thursday.

The victims suffered head, pelvic and abdominal injuries and had undergone at least six surgeries from Thursday afternoon, Moore said. A rower remained on a fan, he said.

“This is the most important number of patients I have ever encountered and who are in such a serious condition all at once,” Moore said, although he added “is not the largest that this hospital has seen.”

Moore said the rowers are likely to face physical and emotional challenges as they recover from the trauma. He expects them to be able to return to school, but said, “I just don’t know how long that will take.”

There is another police investigation going on to Vero Beach, Florida, involving a pick-up and a passenger bus with members of the rowing team of the women of the Holy Cross and their coach. Rett, a sophomore and rower from Uxbridge, who had just turned 20, was the only fatal outcome. The team had been to Florida for the winter training.

In Worcester, the Holy Cross community paid tribute to Rett by placing flowers around a rowing machine and holding a moment of silence at a men’s basketball game.

Members of the men’s rowing team started a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical and funeral expenses. Sophomore Rudy Antoncic told de Bode that he contacted rowing teams along the east coast in the hope of permanently tapping into the close-knit rowing community.

“The answer was fantastic. We raised more than $ 100,000 within 24 hours, “said Antoncic. “We really hope that this can go to the families of the victims so that they can focus on healing and not have to worry about anything.”

Nicolaus Czarnecki contributed to this report.