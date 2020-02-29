wounded-santa-rosa-firefighter-battling-the-early-morning-glow-at-vacant-house

SANTA ROSA (Up Information Details SF) – A firefighter was injured preventing an alarm fire early Saturday early morning at a vacant house in Santa Rosa that was being remodeled, firefighters said.

The hearth was documented close to five: 30 a.m. in a house in the 1200 block of Jacky Generate, in accordance to the Santa Rosa Fire Division.

Teams arrived to uncover smoke and flames coming from the attic of the single-story bungalow, and firefighters had to crack by way of, firefighters explained.

The fireplace, which burned the attic spot and amongst the roof sheets, was shot down in about 20 minutes.

A firefighter experienced a hearth-connected ankle harm, firefighters reported.

The home experienced considerable structural hurt to the roof procedure, but the inside and exterior partitions remained intact.

The trigger is less than investigation and the problems is estimated at $ 100,000.

UPDATE: Construction hearth – Jacky Generate The operate framework fireplace in a home is below regulate and is being investigated by the Santa Rosa Fire Section. The hearth largely concerned the attic. We had been assigned 4 engines, 1 ladder truck, one battalion main and a fireplace investigator pic.twitter.com/19pKs0oU3Q – Santa Rosa Fireplace Section (@SantaRosaFire) February 29, 2020

