Wounded veterans ride Florida Keys and swim with dolphins

MARATHON, Florida (AP) – Interaction with dolphins and driving sections of the Overseas Highway on the Florida Keys provides therapy for 43 wounded war veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Soldiers swam with the dolphins at Marathon Dolphin Research Center on Friday after crossing the Upper Keys highway with special adaptive bicycles.

They shared dolphin kisses and got pinball shakes and dorsal fins.

The Florida Keys Soldier Ride, organized by the Wounded Warrior Project with the help of the Keys community, is designed to inspire wounded veterinarians while collecting donations for those still recovering in American military hospitals.

Rachael Rodgers, a retired U.S. Army doctor who had her left leg amputated below the knee, first took part in the 2015 experience.

“They (the dolphins) are very in tune with their senses and in line with our senses, and I think that helps us because it makes it easier for us,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers hopes the event will spark the interest of other veterans who are recovering from combat injuries and may be considering participating in an event sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Soldier Ride continues from Naval Air Station Key West through the streets of the southernmost city in the continental US on Saturday. The event ends on Sunday.

