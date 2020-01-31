Wow Owen Wilson joins the Disney + Loki series

Owen Wilson is a cult actor who has blessed our screens for years. Now he goes to the smaller screen to deal with our favorite god of mischief. According to ComicBook.com, Wilson’s role in the Disney + Loki series is kept secret, but apparently it’s a key role, and frankly that’s okay. I’m more interested in the idea that Owen Wilson is part of a superhero show.

The same applies to Twitter. Ahead of the news, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis excited everyone by posting a series of tweets about what happened to Marvel. When it became known that it was the casting of Owen Wilson, everyone said: “We are The footage from WandaVision or Loki is shown to everyone who does their favorite jokes.

And then the jokes on Twitter were obviously very similar.

Now please enjoy my series of cases where Owen Wilson can say “Wow” in the Loki series. You’re welcome.

When Loki does something with his magic for the first time:

If Owen Wilson is allowed to go to Asgard:

The hammer flies by and Thor shows up, catches it and throws Owen Wilson by surprise:

The world is the oyster of the Loki show. Don’t let us down, give us the Owen Wilson content we need to give us hope.

Was that an Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame?

Frankly, I would consider myself part of the “Owen Wilson Beehive”. He’s an incredible actor, despite his now meme-like celebrity, and if he’s in a Marvel estate, it will definitely bring a new level of humor to it. Loki is sure to be interesting and I can’t wait to see who will play Owen Wilson. Can we win Luke Wilson and Liam Hemsworth for something and are they just brothers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

